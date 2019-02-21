JACKSONVILLE — Talladega got more chances to make plays in its Northeast Regional 4A boys final against Anniston on Thursday, and the Tigers made plays at the end.
Rontavious Barclay blocked Ladreka Hall’s 3-point try with six seconds left, and Talladega fended off Antonio Kite’s second-chance drive to survive 55-53 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The Tigers (24-8) advanced to the state semifinals for the third year in a row and will play Hillcrest-Evergreen on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
“We went on the road for the area tournament for three straight years, and we kept winning,” Talladega coach Chucky Miller said. “We beat the team that we needed to beat, again, that beat us three weeks ago, or two-and-a-half weeks ago.”
Anniston, which split four games with Talladega this season, winning their area title, finished 24-8 after going 13-14 and 13-16 in Bulldogs head coach Torry Brown’s first two seasons.
“This year, to come back and go 24-8 and losing in the regional finals, it’s drastic improvement,” Brown said. “Give some credit to the kids and how hard they worked, and we were fortunate enough to keep Antonio.
“With what we go through with our kids, everybody pulling at them and this, that and the other, for him to stay, that was huge.”
Tournament most valuable player Kobe Simmons led the Tigers with 21 points Thursday, including layup with 50 seconds left to put Talladega up 54-48. All-tournament selection D’Corian Wilson added 17 points.
Kite scored a game-high 23 points, and Kwame Milton added 11. Both made the all-tournament team.
It all came down to one possession, after Barclay made the first of two free throws to put Talladega up 55-53 with 26 seconds left. The Tigers had to stop Anniston twice.
Talladega played a box-and-two defense, with focus on Kite, Anniston’s point guard, and Milton, a 3-point shooter. Hall wound up with the ball and an open look at the right elbow.
Barclay closed on Hall, leaped and got a hand on his shot.
“Rontay made a good play on defense,” Wilson said. “He jumped out there, even though it wasn’t one of their main shooters.”
After a scramble for the ball, Kite wound up with it and a chance to drive. He went left, turned in and attempted a pullup shot, contested by Simmons.
“I was just trying to get the ball and make a play for my team, but it came up short,” Kite said.
The rebound caromed off high, just through the outstretched hands of Malcolm Harvey. Anniston couldn’t control it in time to get off another shot.
“In a situation like that, we didn’t have any timeouts, and that was probably bad management on timeouts on my part,” Brown said. “How they played, it’s hard to get into a set play with limited time, because they’re not a traditional man team.
“They give you different looks and trap, so we were just trying to get the best shot possible and, hopefully, we can get fouled and get to the line, but the ref didn’t make the call and the horn went off.”
Talladega finished with 12 more shots (52) than Anniston, committing six fewer turnovers (20) and grabbing five more offensive rebounds (11). That’s how the Tigers overcame Anniston’s 52.5-percent shooting.
“It was a really good game,” Brown said. “Both teams competed really hard. They just made a couple of more plays than we did.”