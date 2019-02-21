JACKSONVILLE — Anniston’s girls got through an ugly second half to reach a beautiful bottom line in Thursday’s Northeast Regional 4A final.
The Bulldogs scored just two second-half field goals but throttled Fairview defensively, advancing 50-27 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Anniston (28-4) will play Southwest Regional champion Greensboro in the state semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena. Fairview finished 28-4.
Anniston girls get their #NERegional19 trophy. pic.twitter.com/VsMtTJkAZd— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 21, 2019
“We’re glad to be taking that trip back to Birmingham,” said Anniston coach Eddie Bullock, who’ll be taking his sixth Anniston team to the Final Four. “We did the things that we needed to do to get a victory, but we’ve still got some things to work on.”
For starters, Anniston will likely need to shoot better at the free-throw line than it did in Jacksonville. In victories over Oneonta and Fairview, Anniston made 27 of 61 free throws. The Bulldogs were 18-for-36 Thursday.
“We shot free throws about 35, 40 minutes before we came up here,” Bullock said. “It’s just something we’ve got to shoot ourselves out of in the game and get better at doing it.”
Anniston girls postgame, Fairview: https://t.co/TdJE3AQ7cF— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) February 21, 2019
Offensively, Anniston made just two of nine field-goal attempts in the second half against Fairview and finished 15-for-42 for the game. Tournament most valuable player Allasha Dudley finished with 12 points but went 2-for-7 on 3-pointers, hitting both threes in the game’s first 2:20.
Anniston went on to build a 31-8 halftime lead.
Two days after getting 25 offensive rebounds against Oneonta in the semifinals, the Bulldogs got 17 offensive rebounds against Fairview but continued to struggle making putbacks.
“I think we were rushing it a little bit and just throwing it up there, instead of taking our time and pump-faking,” said Anniston forward and all-tourney pick Kiana Montgomery, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds Thursday.
In the big picture, however, Anniston held Fairview to 23.8-percent shooting and 10 field goals while forcing 25 turnovers. The Bulldogs also held a 39-30 rebounding edge.
Defense is this Anniston team’s calling card, and Bullock compared his current team to his 2009 state-runner-up team that way.
“The 2009 team was a great defensive team,” Bullock said. “This team here is right there with them. It may be a step ahead of them.”
Anniston also got 10 points from Tekyia Jackson on Thursday. Katy Ball led Fairview with 14 points. Payton Golden and Molly McKelvy made the all-tournament team.