Sha’Carri Richardson accepts suspension for positive test, won’t run 100 meters at Olympics

In an interview Friday morning on NBC’s “Today” show, Sha’Carri Richardson confirmed she tested positive for marijuana during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials last month.
Shortly thereafter, she accepted a one-month suspension for her positive test meaning she will miss her chance to run the 100 meters at the Olympics.
Richardson’s result at the trials will be erased due to the positive test. She won the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds on June 19. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100.
Richardson’s suspension will last 30 days, ending July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.
“It will never be a steroid attached to the name Sha’Carri Richardson,” she said. “Don’t judge me because I am human. I’m you. I just happen to run a little faster.”
Richardson, a Dallas native and 2019 Carter graduate, said she knew marijuana violated the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and World Anti-Doping Agency rules, but she wanted to “hide the pain” of learning her biological mother had died days before the biggest races of her life at the trials.
“That’s me in the state of mind, in the state of emotional panic,” Richardson said on “Today.”
“Still knowing ... I still have to go out and put on a performance for my dream, go out there and still compete, do what it is, so yes, definitely triggered it. ... From there, just blinded by emotions, blinded by sadness, blinded by just hurting, hiding hurt, honestly, for the fact that I can’t hide myself, so at least in some type of way, I was just trying to hide my pain.”
Recreational marijuana is legal for adults in Oregon, so Richardson will not face legal trouble. She said she learned of her mom’s death from a reporter during an interview. Richardson was raised by her grandmother, Betty Harp, and her aunt Shay.
“Probably one of the biggest things that have impacted me positively and negatively in my life when it comes to the relationship I have with my mother, so it definitely was a very heavy topic on me,” Richardson said. “We all have our different struggles. We all have our different things we deal with.
“But to put on a face and have to go out in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain — who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before or that you’ve never thought you would have to deal with?”
The Cincinnati Enquirer, citing an unnamed source, reported on Thursday night that Richardson had tested positive for marijuana and faced a 30-day suspension. The New York Times and The Washington Post later reported the positive marijuana test, also citing unnamed sources.
Sources close to Richardson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s website identifies marijuana and cannabinoids as “substances that are prohibited in-competition” without a therapeutic exemption and “may lead to an anti-doping rule violation and sanction.”
Sanctions can be appealed in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Many considered Richardson a favorite to win gold in the women’s 100 meters July 31 in Tokyo.
In mid-April, she recorded a personal-best 100 meters time of 10.72 seconds at the Miramar Invitational in Florida. That marked the sixth-fastest time by a woman in the history of the event and buoyed Richardson’s confidence as she entered her first Olympic trials about two months later.
During her two days of trials competition in Eugene, Oregon, Richardson predicted that the 100 meters winner in Tokyo might need to run a world record.
She finished her trials semifinal in a wind-aided 10.68 seconds, pointing to the clock a few strides before she crossed the finish line, highlighting her potential to challenge the world’s best come July 30, when the Olympic heats in the women’s 100 meters will start.
A five-time individual UIL state champion, 21-year-old Richardson’s national fame and recognition skyrocketed during the trials as her speed, explosivity, style and bravado captivated viewers in the sport’s premiere event.
She dazzled with long fingernails and fire-orange dyed hair that flowed free of a ponytail.
Her closest relatives and supporters — grandma, aunt, Carter coach Lauren Cross and youth summer team coach Byron Kirk — watched her semifinal and final races from a Hayward Field suite.
Richardson flashed her outgoing personality when she mingled with spectators for selfies and autographs during her victory lap, but also showed vulnerability when she revealed minutes after her Olympic qualification that her biological mom had died days earlier.
Since turning professional in 2019 after her freshman year at LSU, Richardson has trained in Florida with coach Dennis Mitchell and alongside legendary sprinter Justin Gatlin, who lauded Richardson after racing at the trials and referred to her as a “firecracker.”
Mitchell and Gatlin have extensive histories with doping-related punishments.
Earlier Thursday, Richardson posted to Twitter: “I am human.”