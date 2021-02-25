SEC reschedules Missouri men's basketball game against LSU for March 6

Missouri men’s basketball’s season won’t end in Gainesville.
The Southeastern Conference announced that 24th-ranked MU will play LSU on March 6. The two originally were scheduled to play Jan. 9, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Missouri program.
The game is one of seven SEC games that was rescheduled for next weekend, including six next Saturday. The league left the final weekend open for rescheduling postponed games. The SEC tournament begins on Mar. 10, meaning MU’s other postponed games between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt likely won’t be played.
The game will serve as Missouri's senior day. The team will honor its five seniors following the game.