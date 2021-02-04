MU basketball legend Henke dies at 81

Late on Wednesday night, Charlie Henke lost his battle to cancer at age 81. However, cancer is the last thing many people will remember him for, as the legacy he left behind cannot be clouded by something even as terminal as cancer.
Henke was a member of Missouri’s men's basketball team from 1957 to 1961. In that time, he became the university’s all-time leading scorer, with 1,338 points. He held that record until 1973 but is still in MU’s top five for average points per game. Henke was also known for his rebounding skills.
Lynn Wilkinson, a teammate of Henke, says his speed and strength is what led him to be successful.
“The thing that has impressed me all those years, was how quick he was,” Wilkinson said. “He would get the ball in the pivot and turn around and shoot, and the defensive man would not even be able to get up on him.”
Henke and Wilkinson competed for the same position during their freshman season at MU, a time when freshmen were unable to play on a university’s varsity team. Through guarding each other in practice, the two became very good friends. This was a friendship that lasted 64 years and consisted of many memories.
“I just found him to be a real commonsense, down-to-earth guy,” Wilkinson said. “We have just hit it off really well.”
Down to earth. ... Henke’s stepdaughter, Stefanie Werths, remembers him for just that.
“He had a way with words that would make anybody smile,” she said. “Even the grumpiest person on the face of the planet, like that was his goal.”
Henke was also known for how hard he worked. Gary Link, a former MU player from 1971-74, says that’s what Tigers players remember most.
“I know his teammates admired his work ethic,” Link said. “They all felt the need to step up because of that.”
Werths says Henke’s work ethic carried on in everything he did in life.
“I would say his core work ethic that stemmed from basketball and how he lived his life was true to who he was and who he was in the community, who he was as a husband, as a father,” she said.
Henke earned many accolades during his career in response to this work ethic, including his induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Werths says, however, representing MU meant more to him than anything else.
“He wasn't into all the hoopla,” she said. “But he really wanted to carry on that legacy of Mizzou basketball and what it meant to be a Tiger.”
Henke truly cherished MU basketball, so much so that he made sure the MU-Kentucky game was on during his final hours Wednesday night.
“He lasted to see Mizzou beat Kentucky,” Werths said. “He passed away shortly after that, so that he would want people to know that.”