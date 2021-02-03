Missouri holds on to down Kentucky at home

No. 18 Missouri men’s basketball was four minutes into the second half, and it still hadn’t made a field goal since the break. The offense looked stagnant and kneeled to Kentucky’s bigs. Jeremiah Tilmon was absent with three fouls.
It wasn’t until he returned that the Tigers scored their first bucket of the half. The big man’s numbers didn’t stand out from the stat sheet, but his impact was immeasurable.
The senior center tallied just eight points and five rebounds in Missouri’s 75-70 win Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. But the team could hardly operate without him.
Missouri (12-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) went 0 for 8 in Tilmon’s initial second-half absence. The Tigers never quite lost their grip on the game, but Kentucky brought the game within one possession due to a 10-1 run while Tilmon was away.
Isaiah Jackson, who finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, was imposing his will inside with no presence to match him. It wasn’t until Tilmon returned that the Tigers regained the commanding lead they built to open the game.
“They were sending two at him every time,” senior guard Dru Smith said. “I mean, a couple of times it looked like he had three or four guys guarding him. I think even just giving a look into the post was getting guys open shots there, especially early.”
There wasn’t a point in the game where Tilmon saw less than two bodies when catching the ball down low. Kentucky likely took note of TCU’s failed single coverage on Tilmon, a game in which Tilmon had a career performance. Coach John Calipari sent body after body Tilmon’s way, hoping to completely shut him down.
“They came at him different ways,” coach Cuonzo Martin said. “He got rushed a little bit … But again, you’re able to get other opportunities when he’s being defended that way. Other guys just have to step up and make shots.”
While the Wildcats had success inside limiting Tilmon, it opened up doors for the rest of the Tigers. Missouri found itself shooting and drilling open 3s often. The Tigers shot 7 of 11 from deep in the first half, with Dru Smith leading the charge.
Smith proved to be the Tigers’ most reliable scorer, putting himself in the right spots often. The senior guard did a bit of everything, ending the game with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 6 of 11 shooting. Smith scored two of his team’s nine triples, as the Tigers shot 43% from deep, their second consecutive efficient showing from the perimeter.
Pinson and Mark Smith also had solid shooting games, with Mark Smith shooting 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and Pinson shooting 2 of 3.
Tricky whistles down the stretch had fans audibly frustrated, and Missouri’s myriad of threes and lack of foul shots from the first half were reversed in the final 20 minutes. Despite tough calls, the Tigers never lost their composure.
When Davion Mintz drilled a timely 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining to make it a two possession game, Missouri took care of the ball and secured some big rebounds to hold off the Wildcats.
The Tigers didn’t have their best defensive outing, but they got back on track, keeping a team under 80 points for the first time in three games. Kentucky opened the game ice cold, but eventually outshot Missouri, shooting 47% from the field.
Missouri will need to revert to its best defensive form as it looks to extend its win streak at 11 a.m. Saturday against Alabama at Mizzou Arena.