Men's College Basketball (1/18): Northwest, Creighton, UNI among winners

(KMAland) -- Wins for Northwest, Creighton, UNI, KU and K-State and big nights for former KMAlanders Garrett Franken and Jackson Lamb in regional men's college basketball on Saturday. View the complete rundown below.
Northwest Missouri State (16-1 overall, 6-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State edged past Missouri State (7-11, 3-4), 65-56. Trevor Hudgins had 31 points for Northwest in the victory. Former Atlantic star Ryan Hawkins added eight points and six rebounds.
Iowa State (8-9 overall, 1-4 Big 12): Texas Tech (12-5, 3-2) rolled to a 72-52 win over the Cyclones. Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points to lead Iowa State, which shot 3-of-22 from 3. Michael Jacobson had 10 points in the defeat.
Nebraska (7-11 overall, 2-5 Big Ten): Nebraska dropped an 82-74 decision to Indiana (14-4, 4-3) in Big Ten play. Cam Mack led the Huskers with 20 points and nine assists, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 13 points and nine rebounds. Dachon Burke Jr. (12 points) and Haanif Cheatham (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Creighton (14-5 overall, 3-3 Big East): Ty-Shon Alexander scored 24 points to lead Creighton in a 78-74 win over Providence (11-8, 4-2). Denzel Mahoney added 14 points, and Damien Jefferson chipped in 11 points and 10 boards.
Omaha (10-10 overall, 3-2 Summit): Omaha lost 91-76 to Denver (5-15, 1-5) in Summit League action. KJ Robinson had 23 points for the Mavs while Matthew Pile scored 20 points and nine rebounds. JT Gibson and Marlon Ruffin added 10 points each.
Northern Iowa (16-2 overall, 5-1 MVC): Northern Iowa won their fifth straight MVC game, taking an 86-71 win over Bradley. AJ Green had a big night with 25 points, and Austin Phyfe had 15 points. Tywhon Pickford scored 11 points and Trae Berhow had 10.
Kansas (14-3 overall, 4-1 Big 12): Kansas held off Texas (12-5, 2-3), 66-57, behind Devon Dotson’s 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Udoka Azubuike had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Marcus Garrett finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Kansas State (8-9 overall, 1-4 Big 12): Kansas State took their first Big 12 conference win of the season, 84-68, over West Virginia (14-3, 3-2). Cartier Diarra had 25 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Xavier Sneed added 16 points and three steals. DaJuan Gordon also had a big night with 15 points and four steals off the bench.
Missouri (9-8 overall, 1-4 SEC): Missouri fell in SEC play to Alabama (10-7, 3-2), 88-74. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 18 points while Mark Smith had 15 points. Kobe Brown and Xavier Pinson each scored 11 points off the bench.
Former KMAlanders in action
-Garrett Franken (Atlantic) had 24 points and eight rebounds for Dordt (15-7, 6-6) in an 88-81 loss to Morningside (20-0, 12-0).
-Jackson Lamb (Nodaway Valley) had a big night for Briar Cliff (11-10, 2-9), finishing with 23 points and five rebounds in an 83-72 loss to Concordia (14-5, 7-4). Jake Carley (St. Albert) also got the start for the Chargers wand finished with two points.
-Drake Johnson (Stanton) scored 12 points for Central (4-12, 1-6) in a 115-69 ARC loss to Nebraska Wesleyan (15-2, 8-0).
-Nate Mohr (Glenwood) had five points, three rebounds and three assists for Wayne State (6-15, 3-9) in a loss to Northern State (14-4, 10-2).
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 72 Iowa State 52
Kansas 66 Texas 57
Kansas State 84 West Virginia 68
Baylor 75 Oklahoma State 68
Oklahoma 83 TCU 63
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 82 Nebraska 74
Maryland 57 Purdue 50
Penn State 90 Ohio State 76
Illinois 75 Northwestern 71
Big East Conference
Creighton 78 Providence 74
DePaul 79 Butler 66
Villanova 61 UConn 55
Seton Hall 82 St. John’s 79
Marquette 84 Georgetown 80
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 86 Bradley 71
Missouri State 68 Evansville 58
Valparaiso 86 Indiana State 77
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 88 Missouri 74
Florida 69 Auburn 47
Kentucky 73 Arkansas 66
South Carolina 81 Texas A&M 67
Tennessee 66 Vanderbilt 45
LSU 80 Ole Miss 76
Mississippi State 91 Georgia 59
Summit League
Denver 91 Omaha 76
Oral Roberts 92 Fort Wayne 68
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 65 Missouri Western 56
Lincoln 85 Pitt State 84
Central Missouri 54 Missouri Southern 52
Rogers State 70 Central Oklahoma 65
Northeastern State 75 Newman 66
Nebraska Kearney 85 Emporia State 58
Washburn 75 Fort Hays State 72
GPAC
Concordia 83 Briar Cliff 72
Morningside 88 Dordt 81
American Rivers Conference
Loras 88 Dubuque 87
Nebraska Wesleyan 115 Central 69
Coe 94 Wartburg 92
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Benedictine 84 MidAmerica Nazarene 65
Evangel 77 Missouri Valley 67
Central Methodist 76 Baker 70
Peru State 82 Graceland 75
Midwest Collegiate Conference
St. Norbert 83 Knox 55
Ripon 91 Illinois 64
Monmouth 63 Beloit 61
Lawrence 118 Grinnell 106