The Clippers defeated the Kings, 122-108 tonight in Los Angeles. Montrezl Harrell led all scorers with 25 points (11-13 FG) to go with 7 rebounds for the Clippers, while Tobias Harris added 18 points and 6 rebounds in the game. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 21 points (8-16 FG) to go with 4 rebounds, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points and 3 steals in the losing effort. The Clippers won the battle down low, outscoring the Kings 56-44 in the paint in the half. With the win, the Clippers improve to 28-22 on the season while the Kings fall to 25-25.

