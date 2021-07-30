Former MU star Schweizer qualifies for Olympic 5,000-meter final

Former Missouri star Karissa Schweizer finished seventh in her Round 1 heat Friday in Tokyo, advancing to the women's 5,000-meter Olympics final.
Schweizer was in the faster heat, so her time of 14 minutes, 51.34 seconds was seventh overall, too. Runners with he fastest five times in each heat plus the next five fastest overall advance to the final.
Her Team USA and Bowerman teammate Elise Cranny also moved on to the final, finishing fourth in Heat 2 with a time of 14:56.14.
The 5,000 final is set for 7:40 a.m. CDT Monday and can be streamed via Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.