NASCAR's Brandon Brown ready to leave memes, self-doubt behind ahead of Talladega

NASCAR Xfinity driver Brandon Brown isn't likely to forget Talladega anytime soon.
On Oct. 2, Brown earned his first career victory at the superspeedway. NASCAR called the race with six laps remaining because of darkness and unsafe conditions. Even the shortened race didn't dampen Brown's enthusiasm.
He couldn't keep the emotion out of his voice when he thanked his father, Jerry Brown, over his car radio. Finally, after 134 total races in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, the two celebrated together in Victory Lane.
"That was the most awesome moment we've ever had," Jerry said. "We hugged and the whole deal, you know. Just elated for what had just happened."
After eight races this season, Brandon Brown ranks 14th in the Xfinity Series standings with two top 10 finishes. That's two places up from where Brown finished last season when he finished in the top five three times and in the top 10 nine times to go along with his win at Talladega.
Of course, Brown's place in the standings or his chances of securing his second-career win are not exactly the first topics most want to discuss with Brown these days.
Most think of the meme born moments after Brown's win at Talladega. Fans were cursing President Joe Biden, but a television broadcaster trackside with headphones covering her ears mistakenly said the group was chanting, "Let's go Brandon."
Since then, Brown has tried to distance himself from politics on social media and elsewhere.
"Racing at 200 miles per hour doesn't give me a lot of time to think about politics," Brown wrote in an opinion piece for Newsweek. "And even if it did, I have always preferred the roar of the engine to the roar of my voice. My job is to run the next lap faster than the last one. Politics has never been that interesting to me."
The noise surrounding Brown has also resulted in the loss of sponsors who don't want to get dragged into the political conversation by association with the NASCAR driver.
"Anybody in his shoes when you get caught in the meat grinder that is called the media and the circus all around it, I'd like to see how many people could have handled it, and he stills handles it, as well as he did and still does," Brown's mother, Valorie Brown said. "Because I will tell you, everybody is very brave when they put their thumbs on a keyboard or are on their phones. They can be very cruel, and they don't even know it."
While it's been tough for his parents to watch their son struggle to reclaim his namesake, they couldn't be prouder of his maturity since he was thrust into the limelight.
"That is one of the proudest things he's done, other than that win of course, just to stay focused on the racing," Jerry said. "That is what he wants to do, he wants to race, and the other stuff is just a distraction, and he wants to stay away from it."
Win for them
Brandon would rather shine a light on his loved ones, including his parents and his girlfriend, Morgan Stone, who greeted him back home in Mooresville, N.C., with balloons following his big win in Talladega.
"The first day, it doesn't really feel real I guess," Brandon said, reflecting on his win. "Right after it happened, you just kind of keep going, 'I can't believe that happened.' … It takes two or three days to really let it sink in that you won a race."
Of course, Stone wasn't the only one waiting impatiently on his return last October. His mother didn't make the trip to Talladega herself, but her anxious breathing turned into screams of joy that night just might have been heard a few states away at least.
All the commotion certainly gave the family's retriever, Hardy, good reason to curl up and hide in the corner.
"We call it in racing, the labor pain breathing," Valorie said. "All the moms do that. They 'auwhooo, auwhooo,' and they are trying to catch their breath they are just so excited. … I just hit my knees, and I just cried for him. I was just so happy, and I was like, 'They are going to call it, they are going to call it, they are going to call it. Here it is, here is the moment, this is everything, everything.'"
After his win, Brown was quick to mention both of his parents. Bringing home the trophy was as much for them as it was for himself.
It's maybe the one thing Jerry would change about his son.
"I keep telling him to quit doing it, but he puts a lot of pressure on himself because he is not really wanting to win for himself," Jerry said. "He is wanting to win for his mom and for myself and his team."
Pressure mounting
High expectations have been with Brandon since his first go-kart race at King George Speedway when he was about 8 years old.
"I went like two or three laps down in a 20-lap race, so it was safe to say our kart was not good, and I wasn't that great, either," Brandon said. "It was in that moment of 'I hate losing,' I just fell in love with the sport. I fell in love with driving."
It wasn't too long before Brandon's tears turned to tears of joy as wins piled up early in his career. Then he entered the ranks of NASCAR, and his definition of success had to change.
"Before the win when you're out there as a driver that is in equipment that is not race-winning equipment for the most part," Brandon said. "Just because our budget limits us, we're probably a good 10-15th place car at the time. All you're hoping for is to be in the right place at the right time and make the right moves, and maybe if the stars align, you will find yourself in victory lane, but that is a tall order, especially with how stout the Xfinity series field is. It is all about kinda proving your worth as a driver and for myself proving that I belong in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage."
In 2021, Brandon wasn't sure how much time his racing career had left. Brandonbilt Motorsports is a small family-owned operation. He can't race on dreams forever.
"Sometimes it just adds up and weighs on you to where you are mentally you're ready to break," Brandon said. "It feels like you're trying your hardest, but when you're trying your hardest, it still doesn't bring you a win, and so when that happens, that is when you get kinda down about it. Do I deserve to be here?"
That question was finally answered Oct. 2.
"It was one of those feelings like you broke through," Brandon said. "That feeling of I don't know if I deserve to be here well, that goes away completely because you just went out and won, and you beat everybody in the field."
Eyes on the prize
Jerry said the entire team walks around with renewed optimism since the victory.
"That expectation level kind of rose with everybody," Jerry said. "We've done this, now we're going to do it again. It has been extremely marked improvement to the whole team."
Of course, that goes double for the man behind the wheel.
"Coming back to Talladega, it is going to be awesome because it is finally going back to a track I've won at," Brandon said. "It is one of those things that I am excited to try and do it again. We broke the mental barrier of having not won a race yet, and we are able to focus our efforts on how to go win again, and this time with some daylight left."
This is the newest car Brandon has ever raced. He said that is what has led to an increased consistency this season. He's finished between eighth and 13th in four of his eight races, with two other finishes at 18th and 20th.
He hopes for another huge showing at Talladega this Saturday, and Brandon believes his chance at repeating might be helped by the respect he earned during his last visit.
"At a superspeedway, you need help," Brandon said. "Kind of someone to push you and draft with you, and being that we got the job done there and got to victory lane, I think it makes it easier for another team … for that driver to justify pushing the 68 car. Because the 68 is going to race for the win. So maybe I can push him and be in a winning position as well. So it makes it easier to get people to work with you. That is a big one."