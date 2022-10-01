 Skip to main content
NASCAR Truck Series: Matt DiBenedetto claims victory at Talladega after overtime thriller

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt DiBenedetto celebrates winning his first Camping World Truck Series win in victory lane at Talladega.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Matt DiBenedetto was 98 percent sure he secured an overtime victory In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday. 

Then he parked next to fellow driver Bret Holmes and waited on NASCAR to make an official ruling on the race that ended seconds before the drivers crossed the finish line due to a late caution flag.

