NASCAR Truck Series: Matt DiBenedetto claims victory at Talladega after overtime thriller

TALLADEGA — Matt DiBenedetto was 98 percent sure he secured an overtime victory In the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.
Then he parked next to fellow driver Bret Holmes and waited on NASCAR to make an official ruling on the race that ended seconds before the drivers crossed the finish line due to a late caution flag.
The longer DiBenedetto waited, the more he doubted that he would actually get to celebrate his first career victory on Saturday.
“I was like maybe my vision or perception was off,” DiBenedetto said. “I don’t know, but then I started doubting myself, and then I was nervous. … It felt like an hour sitting out there. Certainly worth it in the end, but that was a wild finish that the fans definitely deserved.”
DiBenedetto, Holmes and Ben Rhodes were three wide when Tyler Ankrum and Corey Heim got in a wreck around the middle of the pack. Ultimately NASCAR determined that DiBenedetto took first, edging out second-place finisher Rhodes by 0.037 seconds when officials issued the caution flag.
“This may sound cliche, it was surreal,” DiBenedetto said. “I’m like okay did this really happen? We’re really here? I’m just being sure because it’s been so long, we’ve been so close. … And I’m so grateful because it led up to this moment.
“And I understand now I had some bitterness of how can we come so close that many times and have so many heartbreaks and all that, and now I’m grateful for them because it was part of my process of needing to be humbled in life. So I’m happy right where I’m at, and I’m really, really extra glad that it came at Talladega because man, we’ve had extra super heartbreaks at this place.”
DiBenedetto’s photo-finish victory was even more dramatic, considering he drifted below the yellow line within seconds of the caution flag flying, meaning it was possible NASCAR officials could have ruled him out of bounds.
DiBenedetto, a former Cup Series driver, said he never worried that would impact the result of the race considering the circumstances.
“As far as the yellow line thing no I wasn’t really concerned about that. … The 98 truck, I think, when he came down my door it sucked all the air off my door and immediately turned me sideways,” DiBenedetto said. “So I got forced and basically turned down the infield sideways. These things are so aero-sensitive.”
Even while wrestling his spinning car, DiBenedetto said he was looking around to determine if anyone was ahead of him.
“Even when I was wheeling it and I got forced down there and I’m sideways, I’m gathering it up, I still was looking to see cause I’m like lines coming,” DiBenedetto said. “I saw the yellow light on and I took a quick glance and I saw that we were ahead from my vantage point so I was pretty darn sure and then they made my heart rate go through the roof sitting there waiting.”
Both DiBenedetto and Holmes are ineligible for the Truck Series playoffs. Rhodes is in fourth place with one win and seven top-five finishes this season.
