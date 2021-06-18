Moore set to be inducted into Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame 25 years after winning national title

Jeramie Moore’s baseball career culminated in one of the most dramatic moments in college baseball history.
In Moore’s final collegiate game at LSU, teammate Warren Morris launched a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a 9-8 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the 1996 College World Series final.
With one swing of the bat, a career that started in Alexandria, Ala., reached its crescendo in Omaha, Neb.
“Especially this time of year with the World Series coming around, I still get chills watching it,” Moore said.
Twenty-five years after celebrating a national championship with his teammates inside Rosenblatt Stadium, Moore is slated to be inducted into the Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 on Saturday at Oxford Civic Center.
Moore said he was “in shock” when he received the call.
“For somebody to think of an ole’ boy from Alexandria being worthy enough to be able to do that, I tell ya, it’s a pretty special thing,” he said. “Heck, not just for me, but for family and teammates and anybody that I’ve played with and played for.”
Throughout his playing career, Moore made a habit of making the most of his opportunities.
A two-sport standout at Alexandria, Moore lettered three years in football under legendary head coach Larry Ginn. As a senior offensive lineman in 1991, he graded out at 90 percent and was chosen first-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
He lettered five years in baseball, earning first-team all-county honors in 1991 as a junior and again in 1992 after leading the Valley Cubs in batting average (.419), home runs (8) and RBIs (30) as a senior.
Moore didn’t have any offers after graduation, but his performance in the Lions Club East-West All-Star game caught the eye of Tim Hulsey, the head coach at Enterprise State Junior College.
“Really, that was the only option I had,” Moore said. “He offered me a scholarship down there, so I went down there for a year and had a pretty good freshman year.”
Entering his sophomore year, Moore was looking for an opportunity to play at a four-year school, and defending national champion LSU just so happened to be looking for a first baseman. After a Minnesota Twins scout told LSU about Moore, assistant coach Mike Bianco — now the head coach at Ole Miss — came to watch him play.
LSU was the first school to offer Moore a scholarship and an opportunity. He accepted, and “the rest is history from that point.”
“What made it so surreal, for me was, that year in ’93 when they won the national championship, dad and I sat in the living room on a Saturday afternoon, and we watched the whole game, start to finish,” Moore said. “Then you fast forward that next year, in ’94, and now I’m playing with half of those guys.”
Moore was a three-year letterman for the Tigers. LSU won the SEC West during his first season there in 1994, and in 1996, the Tigers won the national championship in what many consider the greatest finish in college baseball history.
“We still get a kick out of it,” Moore said. “I still talk to teammates of mine that live here in Baton Rouge. Even 25 years later, it’s still talked about. People still come up to us and tell us that they remember where they were that day when it happened, and there’s all kinds of stories that go with it.
“It’s a really neat thing, not just down here, but really all throughout college baseball. There’s a lot of people that remember where they were that day.”
After his playing career ended, Moore got into coaching. He was an assistant coach at McNeese State from 1997-98, before taking the head coaching job at Oneonta High School, a position he held from 1999-2003. After a stint as an assistant at Samford, Moore went back to LSU for two years before getting out of coaching in 2006.
Today, Moore is married with three kids and lives in Baton Rouge, where he rents and sells heavy construction equipment for H&E Equipment Services.