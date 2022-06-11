Monsters lose second straight to Gainesville Gol’Diggers

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters dropped their second straight game Saturday, falling to the Gainesville Gol’Diggers 7-2 at Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field.
Choccolocco Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie was not at the game due to a family emergency. Dewayne Crowder, the assistant field manager, had to fill in for Gillispie.
“He [Gillispie] got a phone call,” Crowder said. “I guess something came up. He thought he could handle it over the phone, but obviously not, so he had to head back home. Before we took batting practice he had to go. He left us with a lineup. We knew who we had available pitching wise.”
Brandon Prince walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning and stole second and third to advance into scoring position. Wyatt Fooks followed with a single to left. Prince scored the first run of the game for the Monsters from third.
Brennan McCullough, the former Oxford High School Yellow Jacket, then singled to center to give the Monsters two base runners, but the Gol’Diggers got out of the inning with no further damage.
Samuel Gilliam got things going for Gainesville in the third inning with a grounder to third. Arty Leger’s throw to first was overthrown for an error to get a base runner on for Gainesville. After back-to-back strikeouts, Theodor Bryant’s two-out single to center gave the Gol’Diggers an additional base runner. Jackson Mayo then doubled to deep left-center field to score Gilliam and Bryant. Gainesville led the Monsters 2-1 after three innings.
A one-out single in the top of the sixth by Gol’Diggers second baseman Brady Moore added to the momentum Gainesville gained earlier in the game. John Anderson followed Moore with a triple into left-center field which scored Moore from first. Michael Brueser was then hit by a pitch from Choccolocco’s AJ Jerrell to give the Gol’Diggers runners on the corners. Will Mangurian’s groundout to second was enough to score Moore from third and advance Brueser to second. The Gol’Diggers led the Monsters 4-1 after six innings.
The Monsters threatened to rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. Dawson Winningham, the former Oxford standout, walked to lead off the inning. Jake Spivey, another former Oxford Yellow Jacket, walked to add another runner for the Monsters. Prince, a speedy athlete from Georgia Tech, laid down a bunt with two outs for an infield base hit. The Monsters failed to capitalize with the bases loaded after Wyatt Fooks struck out swinging.
Gainesville was able to take advantage after loading the bases in the top of the ninth inning. Gilliam drove home one run on a sacrifice fly to right field. Caleb Ellard then singled into right field to drive home another run, and an error on the throw home from right field allowed another run to score. The Gol’Diggers pushed their lead to 7-1 late and held on to win after the Monsters failed to rally in their last at-bat.
McCullough attempted to stage a Monsters’ comeback in the bottom of the ninth with his one-out double to left field. William Kelley then grounded out to second but advanced McCullough to third. Josh Cooper drove McCullough home with a single to right to cut into the Gol’Diggers lead, making it 7-2. Winningham struck out swinging to end the game.
“I felt like all of our pitchers did a good job of keeping us in the game,” Crowder said. “We just have to back them up. When our pitchers are throwing strikes and getting ground balls, we have to make the plays. On offense we had times with bases loaded, we just didn’t execute. We just have to keep playing. We can be an awesome team. We have a lot of talented players in our locker room.
“We have a lot of local guys. We have Brandon Prince from Georgia Tech and he’s been a spark since he’s gotten here. I feel like when we put a game together, we’re unbeatable and we’ve shown it earlier in the season. When we just play and compete, we win.”