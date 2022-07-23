 Skip to main content
Monsters fall in crucial Game 2 of weekend series versus the Atlanta Blues

Choccolocco Monsters teaser
Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Saturday’s 7-4 home loss to the Atlanta Blues was a major step in the wrong direction for the Choccolocco Monsters, who are looking to make the Sunbelt Baseball League Playoffs.

“It’s bleak,” Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie said. “We need help and we have to win two in a row, which we’ve only done one time. Opportunities are still out there, but we haven’t taken advantage of those good opportunities in the last two weeks when we had them. We’ve put ourselves where we have to take advantage of maybe not as good opportunities. We have to win them both, but maybe that is the kind of challenge we needed.