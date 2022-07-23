Monsters fall in crucial Game 2 of weekend series versus the Atlanta Blues

OXFORD — Saturday’s 7-4 home loss to the Atlanta Blues was a major step in the wrong direction for the Choccolocco Monsters, who are looking to make the Sunbelt Baseball League Playoffs.
“It’s bleak,” Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie said. “We need help and we have to win two in a row, which we’ve only done one time. Opportunities are still out there, but we haven’t taken advantage of those good opportunities in the last two weeks when we had them. We’ve put ourselves where we have to take advantage of maybe not as good opportunities. We have to win them both, but maybe that is the kind of challenge we needed.
“There is no tomorrow. We kind of crept back in it. Now we have to (win) or go home and turn our stuff in. Maybe that’s what we need to face that kind of absolute.”
Jacksonville State pitcher Garrett Telaga got the start on the mound for the Monsters. Telaga gave up three runs in the top of the first inning, which sparked the Blues’ offense and was a forecast for innings to come.
Telaga’s night came to an end after pitching three innings. The Blues led the Monsters 4-0 as another run was driven home in the top of the third for Atlanta. Telaga gave up six hits, three walks and four earned runs. Telaga did strike out four Blues’ batters in his start.
Another big three-run inning came in the top of the fourth with Daniel Swatek on the bump for Choccolocco. The Blues led 7-0 after four as the Monsters could not get any offense going in the bottom half of the inning.
The Blues defeated the Monsters behind a powerful offense and an impressive pitching performance by starter Alex Johnson. Johnson threw 5⅓ innings and only gave up five hits to Monsters’ batters. He struck out two and walked two batters during his appearance.
The Blues offense rolled during the game as the team had 15 total hits. Allen Grier stood out as the leadoff man for Atlanta for the second consecutive night. Grier went 2-for-3 with a single and double. He walked twice and scored two runs for the Blues after reaching base three times. Grier stole his 20th base of the season during the game.
The Monsters finally cracked Johnson in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Embrey and Nate Shipley both singled with no outs to get things going for Choccolocco. JJ Rapp drove home Embrey with a single to center for the first Monsters’ run of the night.
Former Piedmont Bulldog Brant Deerman grounded out to second after Rapp’s single, driving home his 11th RBI of the season as Shipley scored from third following a wild pitch which advanced Shipley and Rapp. Rapp advanced to third on the Deerman grounder and scored after Brennan Hudson, the Blues catcher, threw the ball past the pitcher for an error. The Monsters were able to cut the Blues’ lead to four after the sixth.
“I’m just seeing the ball really well right now,” Deerman said. “I’m seeing it good and taking pitches early in the count, working until I get my pitch. Sometimes you see it good and try to stay hot as long as you can. All the guys on the team are competitors. Everybody knows we have to win both next week, so I think everybody will lock it in.”
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Monsters cut the Blues’ lead to three. Rapp singled to left-center field with one out. Deerman then doubled to left to put runners on second and third. Former Oxford Yellow Jacket Brennan McCullough hit a sacrifice fly to drive Rapp home from third. Deerman was left stranded on third after Dominic Scavone popped out to second.
“We’ll take tomorrow and kind of relax,” McCullough said. “We played Wednesday, Friday, and today. It’s hot, just get our bodies ready. We have a chance, we have to win. Those situations when the pressure is up is when it’s fun. You have to perform. The pressure of that is what is awesome about this game. It gives me chills.”
With the loss the Monsters fell to 10-16 on the year. The Monsters are 1½ games behind the Brookhaven Bucks for the final playoff spot. The Blues clinched the fifth playoff spot with the win. The Monsters have two more regular-season games to get into the sixth, and final, playoff spot.