WAITING GAME: Shed Long works out, prepares for baseball's eventual return

Like all major league baseball players, former Jacksonville High School standout Shed Long Jr. is waiting for word from his employer, the Seattle Mariners, on when it will be time for a delayed Opening Day.
This year was to be his first to leave spring training with a big-league club. That experience was put on hold March 12 when Major League Baseball ended spring training and delayed the start of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long was traded to the Mariners before the 2019 season. He was called up to the big club briefly twice in May then, after dealing with an injury, he got a chance to play regularly in September. He hit four of his five MLB homers in the 2019 season in September and had 10 of his 15 MLB RBIs in the same period. Over a 10-game span between Sept. 12 and Sept. 22, Long was 19-for-45 — a .422 batting average.
All that was enough to convince Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto to pencil Long into the Seattle lineup as the starter at second base and the team’s leadoff hitter heading into spring training 2020.
“That was the plan coming in. That’s what I was preparing for, getting ready to do. It was kind of a bummer for this to come about because it was going to be my first official Opening Day,” Long said. “I was really bummed when all this happened.”
When spring training games ended, so did spring training workouts organized by the individual clubs. While teams could not hold organized workouts for their players, players were given the option of remaining in Arizona, where the Mariners train, and Long chose to stay initially. Still, the sudden lack of structured workouts and games was unfamiliar territory for Long.
“Honestly, every day I was waking up and I was like, ‘What do I do with myself?’ It was weird. The last seven years I’ve been a robot. Same time of the year I do the same exact things in the same place every year at the same time. Now it’s weird,” Long said.
In Arizona, Long was sharing a house with Billy Hamilton, a friend of several years from his time with the Cincinnati Reds. Hamilton elected to remain in Arizona when spring training ended, too.
“He and I just worked out together at the house. We had a lot of space in the backyard, a lot of space out front, so we just worked out at the house together, doing drills together.”
Long and Hamilton remained in Arizona for almost three weeks. On March 28, he and Hamilton, who is from Mississippi, flew together from Arizona to Atlanta then continued home.
Leaving Arizona to return home instead of heading for the start of a new season with a new team was strange, too.
“It is so weird that we’re going home,” Long told Hamilton. “Usually, you’re flying out of Arizona and you’re going to your ballpark.”
Now he’s in Talladega where his family currently lives. He said he's working out in a "huge” backyard with his father.
“We get it done,” Long said. “I actually love it. He knows me more than anybody else. I know he knows what I need to get done and when I’m at my best when I’m doing it.”
Long said he continues to have regular contact from the Mariners. Three or four times a week he’ll get text messages or calls from a coach, a trainer or a strength coach checking to see how he’s doing, if he needs new routines for his workouts or equipment for working out because gyms are closed.
“It’s not just one person. I hear from different trainers and different coaches,” he said.
Long was disappointed when the start of the 2020 season was delayed but he’s also understanding of the underlying importance to the delay.
“I want to play. Everybody wants to play. Fans want us to play but this is way more important and bigger than baseball right now honestly in my mind,” Long said.
Even though he’s a big-leaguer now, Long says he doesn’t have any inside information on when the 2020 baseball season will begin.
“We all know that it’s all based upon what happens with this virus," Long said. "We can’t start anything until this goes away. You’re listening out, but you’ve really got to pay attention to what’s going on in the world. That’s the reason (the season) was stopped. That’s really what’s going to determine what we do from here on out.”