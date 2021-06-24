Shed Long Jr. provides late-game heroics for Seattle Mariners

Shed Long Jr., Jacksonville’s gift to Major League Baseball — specifically to the Seattle Mariners, his current team — stroked his second game-winning home run in as many games Tuesday. The Mariners edged visiting Colorado 2-1, and Long’s eighth-inning home run was the difference, snapping a 1-1 tie.
Behind in the count 0-1, Long turned on a 95-mile-per-hour fastball from Rockies pitcher Tyler Kinley and sent it over the fence at the 401 sign in dead center field, the deepest part of Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. The ball traveled an estimated 418 feet.
Two days earlier — the Mariners had an open date Monday — Long mashed an even more dramatic game winner. That bomb — Long’s first homer of the season — came with the bases loaded in the home half of the tenth inning and earned Seattle a 6-2 win and a sweep of its four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
“It was unbelievable, honestly unbelievable, just a great feeling,” Long said of Sunday’s grand slam in the postgame interview room. “It’s one of the coolest things you can do in baseball in my opinion. It was a great feeling just rounding the bases, just knowing I was able to help my team win. … I’m just looking forward to keep working and hopefully we can keep it going.”
Sunday’s home run was Long’s first in the 11 games he had played since being activated from the injured list, assigned to Triple-A Tacoma then recalled from Tacoma on June 8.
Long was just 2-for-16 in his first four games back in the big leagues this season but Tuesday’s home run finished off a eight-game run in which he hit .321 — going 9-for-28 — with two doubles and a triple in addition to his two homers. He collected 11 RBIs and scored five runs during the stretch.
The Mariners, who have won eight of their last 10 games to improve to 39-37, were off Thursday. They open a three-game series on the road against the Chicago White Sox today.