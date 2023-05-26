Local softball players have a new place to train in GRIT Softball Academy

ANNISTON — Softball players in and around the Calhoun County area can rejoice. There is now a new place for softball players from ages 8 to 18 to hone their skills.
It is called GRIT Softball Academy and it is run by two former college softball players in Lex Muncher, who starred at Jacksonville State, and Carlie Olivas, who pitched at Southern Union Community College and Mississippi College.
GRIT is located in front of the Calhoun County Sports Complex. The address is 901 Glade Road East in Anniston.
“Our girls deserve better around here,” Muncher said. “Our girls deserve a home. Our girls deserve a place where not only can they come in and get better in their softball abilities, but also, to have that mentorship guiding them to the Lord, but also guiding them through their life challenges that all girls go through.
“Us just being that person for them as an instructor, as a mentor, as a friend, or whatever else they need us to step in their life for.”
The building has been functioning since January, but had its grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Before the grand opening, word of mouth was how GRIT drew athletes. Now, it is open to the public for any local softball player to receive high quality instruction.
GRIT is not just a word that people use to express courage, tenacity, and resolve in the case of this softball academy. GRIT is an acronym standing for growth, resiliency, intentional, and testimony.
Muncher addressed the crowd in attendance as to what each word means.
“G stands for growth, meaning trust in the process and knowing that we’re going to go through hard times and that’s how we grow," she said. "R is for resiliency, meaning when the times get really hard that we know how to push through.
“I is for intentional, showing up every single day and being intentional about the choices that we make. T being our testimony, meaning we always use our mess as our message and trusting the process to only push us forward.”
The grand opening brought out Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce officials, county commissioner Terry Howell, and sheriff Mathew Wade to all support the mission of growing the game of softball in the Calhoun County area.
GRIT's opening comes at a perfect time for softball in the area. The game has grown to the point that the Smash It Sports professional softball team, the Vipers, will be making Choccolocco Park their home.
With the growth of the sport in the area Muncher and Olivas want to give back to the game that has given them so much.
“This is really a dream come true,” Olivas said. “I’m a local Oxford girl. I grew up here, played softball around here really my whole life. I can honestly say that growing up, the opportunity that was presented to me later on in my life, really was in other places. You had to drive a long way, Birmingham, Atlanta to get quality instruction.
“Now that our community has grown, we’ve got Choccolocco Park, the Vipers are coming. The sport of softball has grown, honestly, and it’s gotten more popular. There are more opportunities now for young girls, for women, at the next level.”
With ages of 8 to 18 being given instruction at GRIT, there is definitely a variety of skill levels that instructors will be juggling. However, Olivas and Muncher are confident in the team they have built to help local athletes.
“I think our instructors do a really good job of keeping it very very simple, to really talking in-depth of the game,” Muncher said. “We understand that however we teach it, is determined on what age we’re teaching. Keeping it as simple as possible is the key, then when it’s time to turn it up and fine tune them, we can do that too.”
Some local high school softball standouts have already received instruction to improve their game at GRIT. White Plains’ Leighton Arnold, Oxford’s Berkley Mooney and Piedmont’s Cayla Brothers are all on what Muncher called the “proof board,” which is a photo board of GRIT athletes who are excelling.
“I always wanted to have something for my community to bring back,” Olivas said. “Something like GRIT. I’m excited for the next generation, for my daughter, for these kids that are running around in here, these young women. For them to have quality instruction that’s right here in their backyard.”