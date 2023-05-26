 Skip to main content
Local softball players have a new place to train in GRIT Softball Academy

Co-owners Carlie Olivas and Lex Muncher cut the ribbon Friday for thier new GRIT Softball Academy.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

ANNISTON — Softball players in and around the Calhoun County area can rejoice. There is now a new place for softball players from ages 8 to 18 to hone their skills.

It is called GRIT Softball Academy and it is run by two former college softball players in Lex Muncher, who starred at Jacksonville State, and Carlie Olivas, who pitched at Southern Union Community College and Mississippi College.