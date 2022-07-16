Local players stand out for Monsters in home loss

OXFORD -- The Choccolocco Monsters had multiple local players shine in an 8-5 home loss to the Gwinnett Astros.
Three former Oxford Yellow Jackets and one former Piedmont Bulldog contributed offensively.
While the Monsters had 11 hits in the game compared to Gwinnett’s nine, Gwinnett was still able to pull out the victory. The Astros had two fielding errors, and Choccolocco suffered three. The two teams took advantage of the defensive miscues, but the Monsters’ errors all came in the final two innings of play which completely swung momentum in favor of Gwinnett.
Scoring came early and often for the Monsters as four runs were scored in the bottom half of the first two innings. Another run scored in the bottom of the third gave the Monsters an early 5-0 lead.
“It’s four or five steps backwards,” Monsters’ head coach Steve Gillispie said. “The things that put us in the spot we were in showed back up. Bats got extremely selfish after the third inning. Swings got big, we basically quit playing after we were up 5-0. We just thought that we were going to roll through. We went the first three innings, hard ground balls, line-drives, and pressured their defense. The game got away from us, our approach got away from us, our mentality got away from us.”
The Astros were able to score four unanswered in the top of the fourth and fifth innings to cut the Choccolocco lead to one, 5-4. Garrett Telaga, the Jacksonville State Sophomore, pitched three shutout innings for the Monsters before being taken out in the fifth. A.J. Jarrell came in to relieve Telaga. In his outing, Jarrell struck out five batters.
The offense for the Monsters came from hot hitting by Dominic Scavone and Brant Deerman, the former Piedmont Bulldog. Both Deerman and Scavone were 2-4 at the plate with Scavone adding an RBI. Dawson Winningham, the former Oxford High School standout, added an RBI on a ground out to second in the third.
“It just goes by the pitcher,” Deerman said about his batting consistency. “[Gillispie] is batting me about middle of the lineup, so I’m getting to see guys in front of me. I think that helps me a lot. I get to see what the pitchers are doing to those guys early in the game. I just change to the pitcher, whatever the pitcher’s doing. We’ve been facing a lot of soft lefties and then with the harder throwing guys, I'm just looking for fast balls.”
Jake Spivey and Brennan McCullough, both former Oxford Yellow Jackets, had solid days batting as well. McCullough was also 2-2 batting with Deerman and Scavone. McCullough walked once and took a pitch to the back to reach base every at bat. Spivey went 1-4 with a lead-off double in the bottom of the second. Spivey would eventually score in that inning.
“It’s really cool. I know a ton of people here,” McCullough said about being a local guy. “I know the kids that’ll come out here, so I can mess around with them. It’s fun. It makes it a little more meaningful because there is a little more pride with it. I want the organization to succeed so that it’s here for a long time. It’s something for the community to have. There’s quality baseball here, so that’s really cool.”
Defense for the Monsters has been much improved from earlier in the season. Defense was highlighted in the top of the seventh when a hard line drive was hit by Astros’ catcher Cohen Wilbanks with two outs. McCullough laid out for a diving catch to end the top half of the inning with a Gwinnett runner on second.
“It was a one run game at that point,” McCullough said. “It kept us with the lead because with two outs the runner was scoring. I really was just trying to keep it in the infield because the guy tattooed that ball. I was just trying to get something on it so the runner couldn’t score. It just found the leather.”
Four runs scored in the top of the eighth granted Gwinnett an 8-5 lead which would be enough to win the game. The Monsters stranded nine base runners Saturday. Converting runners to runs has been a consistent issue at home this season. The Monsters now sit at 9-14 on the year.