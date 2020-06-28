Local golf: Dyar sisters get top-20 finishes in stroke-play championship

Hanna Dyar shot a three-day score of 225 to finish tied for 13th in the Alabama Women’s Stroke Play Championship at Timberline.
Sister Layne Dyar shot a 229 and finished tied for 18th.
Both are White Plains High School graduates and members of state-championship teams there in 2015 and 2016.
They also play for Jacksonville State University. Layne awaits a redo of her senior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hanna will be a freshman in the fall.
Hanna’s round scores were 74-76-75, and Layne went 78-76-75.
Hanna next plays July 6-8 in the North and South Junior Championship in Pinehurst. She and Layne play together next July 22-23, in the 13th State Women’s Four Ball at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear.
Layne and JSU teammate Chloe Borders, a Jacksonville Christian graduate and individual state champion in 2016, are the 2019 Four Ball champions.