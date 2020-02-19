YOUNG GUNS: Pair of freshmen help highlight JSU's pitching effort in win over UAB

JACKSONVILLE — A midweek baseball game allowed Jacksonville State's Jim Case to use some young pitchers, and they gave him a reason to use them more.
Camden Lovrich, a freshman from Trinity Presbyterian School, worked the first three innings of Wednesday's 5-3 home win over UAB and allowed four hits, struck out one and gave up no runs.
After junior Christian Edwards pitched two scoreless innings, another freshman took the mound in lefthander Colton Lewis of Vestavia Hills High. He struck out the first six batters he faced before seeing his day end after giving up a hit and a walk.
Jackson Tavel worked the eighth inning, and Corley Woods pitched the ninth to get the save.
"I thought the pitching was good," JSU coach Jim Case said. "We pitched ahead in the count. We made them swing and miss, which is a good sign. It's not the goal always, but it's a good sign."
Both were efficient. Lovrich threw only 43 pitches, including 27 strikes. Lewis tossed 36, with 23 strikes.
"The pitchers did a good job," outfielder Carson Crowe said. "Cam came out and set the tone early. Three zeroes in a row. Colton Lewis struck out the side twice."
Lovrich got the win, which is his first at JSU.
"He threw everything for a strike," Case said. "With young guys, it's not that they won't throw strikes, but it's that they have to throw fastballs to throw strikes. He threw the breaking ball and the change. He mixed it up. He didn't throw overly hard today. I've seen him throw harder than that, but at the same time, he had all three pitches going."
In addition, the defense didn't commit an error and turned two double plays. One came in the second to benefit Lovrich. The second came in the ninth at a critical time. UAB had runners on first and third with no outs against Woods, but he got Ian Ladner to ground into a double play. The runner crossed the plate to make it 5-3, but Woods had two outs and nobody on. After a bloop double, he struck out Austin Triplett to end the game.
"I think we're going to be a double-play turning team, so that was good to turn two," Case said.
Four to know
—Andrew Naismith went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season. He entered the game 0-for-8 at the plate.
—Crowe got his first two hits of the season as he went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
—Cole Frederick and Alex Strachan each had a double, and Isaac Alexander tripled. Strachan has hit in all four of JSU's games this season.
—This was JSU's eighth straight win over UAB, dating back to the last regular-season meeting between the two teams in 2015.
Who said
—Case on his team scoring five runs, getting eight hits and walking four times against UAB, which used eight pitchers for one inning each: "To me, one of the hardest games offensively is when the other team is throwing different guys all the time. It's really hard to get on them sometimes. So, for us to throw up five runs against that is good. And, we hit some more balls really hard that were caught."
—Crowe on getting his first hit of the season: "Sigh of relief. Once you get that first one, the rest kind of follow. That first one, it felt nice."
—Crowe on JSU beating UAB after losing two of three to Missouri to start the season: "Coming off a decent weekend, 1-2 against an SEC team. Kind of disappointed we didn't win two. So today, we came out and made a statement, win another game, get the record to 2-2, get the momentum coming our way."
What's next
—JSU (2-2) will host Central Michigan in a four-game series, including two Saturday at 1 p.m., one Sunday at 1 p.m. and one Monday at 3 p.m.