‘You’ve got it’: Ogle’s latest upgrade in Jax State duties comes with victory, no sick feeling

FLORENCE — Jimmy Ogle heard John Grass’ magic words again Thursday, words that launched projectile stomach contents five years ago.
When Grass told Ogle “well, you’ve got it” this time, however, Ogle had it without losing it.
The long-time JSU assistant coach took the reins as acting head coach Saturday. Let the record show that, with Grass home after a positive COVID-19 test, the Gamecocks beat North Alabama 24-17 in Braly Municipal Stadium.
“There are so many things that Coach does that we don’t see,” Ogle said. “I just wanted to make sure that we did what he would want us to do.
“It was really important that we continued to try to be an extension of him with our kids.”
1 of 25
Jacksonville State game coach Jimmy Ogle during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State game coach Jimmy Ogle during the JSU at UNA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Quan Charleston celebrates with teammate Jacksonville State's Trae Barry after scoring a TD during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Quan Charleston scores a TD during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Quan Charleston grabs a TD pass as North Alabama's K.J. Smith hangs on during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Quan Charleston grabs a TD pass as North Alabama's K.J. Smith hangs on during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Trae Barry signals "first down" after catching a long pass during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Jacquez Payton grabs North Alabama's Jakobi Byrd during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Jacquez Payton grabs North Alabama's Jakobi Byrd during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Darius Joiner hits North Alabama's Ja'Won Howell during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Jaylen Swain puts pressure on North Alabama's Blake Dever during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper gets hit by North Alabama's Will Evans during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper gets hit by North Alabama's Will Evans during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper gets the snap during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Trae Barry gets hit by North Alabama's Will Evans during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Trae Barry gets hit by North Alabama's Will Evans during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper gets hit on a QB slide by North Alabama's Kyree Fields during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper runs past North Alabama's Wallace Cowins during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper is chased by North Alabama's Brodric Martin during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zack Woodard tackles North Alabama's Ron Thompson during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Zack Woodard tackles North Alabama's Ron Thompson during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Nicario Harper tackles North Alabama's Jakobi Byrd during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville State D hits North Alabama's Blake Dever during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Robert Johnson pressures North Alabama's Blake Dever during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville State's Nicario Harper hits North Alabama's Blake Dever during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Ogle is in his 21st season as a member of JSU’s staff, having coached under Jack Crowe, Bill Clark and Grass. He coaches running backs and serves as assistant head coach.
His latest battlefield promotion came during the nothing-normal pandemic season of 2020. JSU stands three games into a four-game fall schedule, and the 2020-21 season will conclude with the Ohio Valley Conference season in the spring.
Grass learned Thursday of his positive test, forcing him to quarantine. Grass put Ogle in charge and did it with the same words he used to inform Ogle of his new play-calling duties, the day of JSU’s 2015 opener at Chattanooga … “You’ve got it.”
“I asked him, ‘Do you remember the last time you told me, well, you’ve got it?’” Ogle said.
Nerves took over.
“I immediately went to the bathroom and got sick,” Ogle said. “I’m glad that didn’t happen this time.”
Ogle’s upgraded duties started with team travel to Florence and game-day leadup.
Come game day, Ogle had to rally the Gamecocks after the Lions hit them with a first-half punch. UNA opened with a 19-play drive to take a 3-0 lead and ran 24 more plays than JSU in building a 10-7 halftime lead.
JSU flipped the script in the second half, with 42 plays to UNA’s 21.
All it took was something similar to what Grass gave Ogle … a few magic words.
“We just told the kids to stop trying to do too much and do something we preach all of the time: just do your job,” Ogle said. “You don’t have to do anything special. Just do your job.
“Obviously, some mistakes were made in the first half, and we cut down on those in the second half and started doing our job.”
Ogle’s day to be in charge ended up having the hallmarks of a well-managed game … zero turnovers, solid special teams, timely shots for big plays and JSU running 11 plays before turning the ball over on downs deep in UNA territory with seconds to play.
Safety Nicario Harper intercepted quarterback Blake Dever’s “Hail Mary” bomb to end it, and Ogle had one more duty not often enjoyed by assistant coaches … postgame interviews.
“What a day,” Ogle said. “We’re going to smile all the way back to Jacksonville.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.