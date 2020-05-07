With season over and most of his team out of the country, JSU tennis coach worked to get his players home

On March 16, Andres Amores had to shift gears.
On that day, the Ohio Valley Conference announced that all competitions were canceled through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amores, the Jacksonville State’s men’s and women’s tennis coach, went from preparing to win league titles to focusing on the well-being of his players.
“Our main priority, me as a coach and us as an institution, has been to be there for our student-athletes,” Amores said. “To help them, whether they were going to stay local here in Jacksonville or planning to get away from the country, to support them in any way possible.”
Of the 20 players he oversees, only one — Sara Jamal of Bradenton, Fla. — is from the United States. The other 19 come from 13 different countries spread across four different continents. A little more than seven weeks since the OVC canceled spring sports, 17 of those 19 have returned to their home countries. Only Harriett Hamilton of Italy and Alba Conejero of Spain remain in Jacksonville.
“I’ve got players from everywhere: South America, Asia, Europe,” Amores said. “We have only two girls that are still on campus. The rest of them have been able to travel back, however, it’s not been easy for them.”
Amores, a native of Quito, Ecuador, said there have been struggles for those who decided to stay in Jacksonville as well as those who returned home. Despite everything they’ve gone through over the past two months, Amores pointed to one major positive: every one of his players remains healthy.
“The good thing about the girls that are here, they are staying at Jacksonville State. They are taken care of. The school has done an excellent job in helping them with whatever they need,” Amores said. “So, they are safe here, and they are being taken care of. But, obviously, it’s not the same thing as being home, so you know it’s difficult for them.
“For the students that are back home, it’s tough as well. Some of them, as soon as they got back home, had to do their 14-day or 15-day quarantine before they went to see their families. Every country has been handling this in a different way, but fortunately, everybody is healthy.”
Amores said every case has been unique, depending on the country. Some struggled to make it back home, while others were forced to spend time in quarantine. Amores said when freshman Andrea Moro returned home to Italy, he had to stay in quarantine in a different city than where his parents live. Freshman Agustin Suarez, who is also from Quito, Ecuador, as his coach is, wanted to travel back home over a month ago but wasn’t allowed to.
“When he wanted to originally travel back, which was about five weeks ago, the country was restricted for any international flights or everything got canceled. So there was no way for him to go back,” Amores said. “A few weeks passed by, there was a green light on allowing Ecuadorians that were out of the country to come back as long as they did quarantine. So he just got done with quarantine in a hotel.”
Amores said he has been able to stay in contact with players who returned to their home countries on a regular basis. Their circumstances may be different, but one thing remains the same. They’ve all managed to stay safe and healthy during a global pandemic.
“Obviously, some of them are eager to get out, to be able to experience something closer to what was their normal way of living,” Amores said Monday. “I got off the phone today with a player from Spain, and today has been the first day they’re able to be out and exercise outside. I have a girl from Germany — she’s actually been able to be outside and do a little bit of work. So every case is different, you know.
“But the good thing is we’ve been able to communicate with them, and so far, everyone seems to be doing as best as possible.”