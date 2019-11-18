JACKSONVILLE — How do you build a college volleyball team that can go from also-ran to Ohio Valley Conference champion in just two years?
For Jacksonville State, the formula includes an occasional laugh or two. The Gamecocks, who clinched the league's regular-season crown Saturday, say they're serious when required, but they'll smile and enjoy themselves, too.
"We play much better when we're having fun," senior Kaylee Frear said. "We always focus, and we have our goals, but when we're having fun with each other is when we're doing our best."
That comes with the blessing of second-year head coach Todd Garvey, who has revitalized the Gamecocks' program with a philosophy that doesn't just include hard work on the court.
"We definitely have our fair share of fun — as long as they're focused and working hard," Garvey said. "And, they balance that great. We work extremely hard on the court, but we have fun off it, as well. Everybody kind of feels comfortable with each other and cuts up with each other. It's a lot like a big family."
JSU dominated OVC volleyball about a decade ago, winning the league tournament in 2005, '06 and '09. The Gamecocks won the regular-season title in 2006, '07 and '09. Since then, they never finished higher than fourth or won a match in the OVC tournament … until last season, Garvey's first on campus.
JSU was fourth in the regular season and won a first-round match in the tournament. This year, the Gamecocks scored their first regular-season title in 10 years by winning eight of their last nine matches.
JSU (19-9, 13-3 OVC) finished just ahead of Southeast Missouri (20-10, 12-4), Murray State (18-10, 12-4) and Morehead State (21-8, 12-4).
As a reward, they get to host the OVC tournament, which will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. JSU will play its opener Thursday at 6 p.m. against eighth-seeded Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. If the Gamecocks keep winning, they'll keep playing at 6 p.m.
And, that thing about having fun? There really does seem to be something to it. An example came this summer during an intense practice when a player appeared to trip over a line. Nothing was there, but she tripped anyway.
"We could all stop and laugh about it," senior Maddie Cloutier said. "We're allowed to express how we feel — if we're upset, if we're super happy. I think that is something unique about our team that we can express how we feel to our team but also to our coaching staff. We can all process it together."
For Garvey, it's all part of building a team that plays well together. He wants his players to think of the team like a family.
That's why on the day he got the JSU job, he began calling each player. When he spoke to each player, he didn't just want to know about volleyball.
"He asked us about family, asked us about all the stuff other than just volleyball, and I think that really meant a lot to the team," senior Sadie Anderson said.
When the team arrived on campus, Garvey coordinated a team dinner.
The final, winning move by the coach? One time he got them ice cream.
After the telephone calls, the dinner, and, of course, the ice cream, "that's when we knew," junior Kaylie Milton said.
It was a new atmosphere under a new coach for the JSU volleyball program. Garvey said all of these moments were important. They helped in the process of building a team that can survive the OVC schedule and come out with a championship.
"I'm in it for them. It's why I love coaching," Garvey said. "I love helping people. I love that team atmosphere. So, one of the first things I wanted to do when I got the job is to show them I wanted it to be like a family and that I cared about them off the court. I think if you show them that, then they're willing to work hard for you on the court."
Garvey calls his team "close-knit" and says this group has great chemistry. He added that without it, he and his players wouldn't be celebrating a conference championship.
"I think every great team starts with great chemistry," he said.