With no season, former JSU star Farmer keeps his mind on baseball, 'Slugger' and fishing

Garrett Farmer isn't getting to play baseball, but at least that leaves more time for his dog, Slugger.
Slugger — often shortened to Slug by Farmer — is a German shepherd and lab mix, and he's about a year old.
"I would say my dog is probably really tired of me walking him," Farmer said with a laugh. "When I'm not either at the gym or in the field, I usually take him out on a walk. If I'm not doing that, I'm probably fishing with my old man. It's kind of nice that I can go out and fish with my dad a lot more than I used to."
Farmer, 23, is a professional baseball player, but that's on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Farmer was the ace of the Jacksonville State pitching staff, and in 2019, he was named the Ohio Valley Conference's pitcher of the year.
After the season, the Baltimore Orioles picked him in the 25th round of the June draft. Farmer then spent the summer with the Orioles' Gulf Coast League team in Sarasota, Fla., and put up impressive statistics: 11 appearances, 22⅓ innings, 1.21 ERA and only two walks to 31 strikeouts.
Without the pandemic, Farmer would be with an Orioles' minor league team, trying to work his way to the big club. Hopes of at least a partial season were dashed this past week when Minor League Baseball announced there won't be a season in 2020.
"I was torn up a little bit," he said. "Not going to lie. … Shoot. … Just at a loss for words, you know? You really want to play your first full season, and then for it to get shut down, it kind of stinks, but you can still use this time as a growth period and better yourself."
Farmer said he stays in touch with his Orioles coaches "once a week or twice a week."
"They've been pretty supportive of me, and we're just trying to get work-out plans and treat this like a second off-season," he said.
That includes continuing to work.
"Still trying to set goals," he said. "Keep moving forward in my progression."
Part of his training is continuing to work on pitch development and location.
"It's little things, like if I wanted to pick up a new pitch, if I wanted to make my slider more of an out-pitch instead of just get-me-over," he said. "Little short-term goals."
He's also working on physical training. At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he figures he can add some weight.
"I'd like to see myself grow fuller into my body," he said. "I think I have more pounds to grow into. Baseball player-wise, I really hope I can grow into a better leader. Trying to morph my game into more of a leadership role."