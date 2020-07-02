With no baseball, former JSU star Clayton Daniel spends time on very dear part of his life: his new wife

Clayton Daniel is trying to put his best spin on not getting to play minor league baseball this year.
A former Jacksonville State infielder who is now a Los Angeles Dodgers' minor leaguer, Daniel got married in September to the former Katie Fossett. Both are Guntersville High graduates, and she graduated from JSU, as well. They live in the Huntsville area.
"I would be gone this time for six months, and she would be having to come visit whenever she could," Daniel said. "Of course, she works, too. She's a nurse at Huntsville hospital. So it would've been hard for her to find time to visit whenever she could. This time with her has been really good."
Daniel said they're also enjoying getting back to Guntersville regularly to see their families.
Still ...
"We really just want to play ball, at the end of the day," he said.
Minor League Baseball announced Wednesday that it won't have a season this year. That's especially unfortunate for Daniel, who was making progress until the COVID-19 pandemic mandated a stoppage in March.
The 25-year-old infielder had spent two seasons in the Chicago Cubs' organization. The Cubs took him in the 31st round of the 2018 draft after a career in which he set Ohio Valley Conference career records for hits (330) and doubles (69). Those marks have since been surpassed by Tennessee Tech's Kevin Strohschein, but Daniel has kept on hitting.
He hit .271 in his first pro season in 2018. Last year, he split time between Class Single-A and Double-A, and his batting average rose to .305, while he compiled a .397 on-base percentage.
In January, he got traded to the Dodgers for right-handed pitcher Casey Sadler. Eager to get started, Daniel reported to the spring training site in Arizona about three weeks before spring training was scheduled to begin.
"I was learning a lot," Daniel said. "I was learning all their hitting philosophies and things they wanted to see me do and build off last year. I had a pretty good season last year, and they were looking forward to seeing what I could do with what they're trying to teach the hitters.
"I changed stuff. I've changed stuff with my swing, and my swing progression is getting better and better each day. It's kind of frustrating to not be able to put the work to the test. You work and wait and then you have to wait some more."
At Daniel's age, 25, he was hopeful he could continue to make more progress this year in his third season.
"It's really unfortunate because there's nothing you can do about it, but I was really wanting to play, really needed this season," Daniel said. "I'm kind of an older minor league player so I'm really kind of needing this season."
Daniel has spent his time working out at home. He said he sometimes works with Seattle Mariners minor leaguer Matt Sanders, a former star for Bob Jones High School and Troy. Sanders lives in the Huntsville area, too.
Before spring training, Daniel sometimes gathered at Jacksonville State's Jim Case Stadium to work with former JSU teammates Nic Gaddis, Garrett Farmer and Derrick Adams. Farmer (Orioles) and Adams (Royals) are minor league pitchers, while Gaddis (Mets) is a minor league third baseman and catcher.
"We would always text and say, 'Hey, what days are you going to be there this week?' Farmer and Derrick like to throw to hitters," Daniel said. "They like to throw to us whenever they can."