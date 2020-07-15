With JSU hoops players returning to campus, Harper optimistic COVID-19 won't bleed into his team's season

May Madness, anyone?
In these uncertain times, Jacksonville State men’s basketball coach Ray Harper believes anything is possible.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already laid claim to both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, along with all spring-sports championships, and as cases spike across the country, many pundits are concerned that college football could be its next victim.
Harper acknowledged that the pandemic has the potential to once again impact college basketball, but he fully expects the Gamecocks will be on the floor at Pete Mathews Coliseum at some point during the 2020-21 season.
As for what that looks like, Harper said, “I don’t think there’s anything that’s off the table right now.”
“Do I think we will have a season? Absolutely, unless this thing is still going in January and February,” Harper said Wednesday. “I’m one of those that thinks they’ll have a vaccine, or something along those lines, by that time.”
Harper said members of the team are scheduled to arrive back on campus this weekend and can begin working out Monday.
With the season opener at Alabama not scheduled until Nov. 10, time is on the Gamecocks’ side, but the next couple months will likely play a big role in what the 2020-21 season looks like.
“Obviously, our season starts much later than football, so our hope is that we’d be able to start on time,” Harper said. “But, obviously, we have no control over that right now. We’ll see how it plays out between now, and I’d say, the end of September.”
It’s to be determined whether this season will look different than normal, but one thing is certain — the Gamecocks’ roster definitely will.
Kayne Henry, who averaged 10.9 points a game and led the team in rebounding last year, is back, but no other returnee averaged more than 5.1 points a game a season ago.
Harper and company brought in eight fresh faces during the offseason, including transfers from Power Five programs North Carolina (Brandon Huffman) and Georgia (Amanze Ngumezi).
With the Big Ten and Pac-12 already announcing plans to play only conference games during football season — if there is a season at all — there’s always a chance that basketball could follow suit. In such a scenario, Harper said that having a roster chock full of new players could actually benefit the Gamecocks.
“It may help us, because, all of a sudden, you’re jumping into conference play in January, no one's seen you play, no one knows how you’re going to play,” he said.
Harper said JSU is still working on its non-conference schedule, but road games against high-profile programs Alabama and Syracuse (Dec. 10) have already been announced. The Gamecocks have had success in games like those before under Harper, and he hopes they get the opportunity to do so again.
“We’ve played someone like that every year that we’ve been here,” Harper said. “We’ve beaten Tulsa on the road. We’ve beaten Richmond, who would have been an at-large team in the tournament last year if it had been played. We lose on a last-second shot at Mississippi State. Played Wichita State, West Virginia to the wire, Oregon State out of the Pac-12.
“We’ve played some good programs, and I think we’ve done well.”