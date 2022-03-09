WINNER, WINNER, GAMECOCK DINNER: Johnson's buzzer-beater sends JSU to ASUN finals

JACKSONVILLE — One more game.
That's all that stands between Jacksonville State and its first NCAA women's basketball tournament bid in the school's Division I era.
Jacksonville State beat Liberty 59-57 in the ASUN tournament semifinals Wednesday night, as fifth-year senior Kiana Johnson scored maybe the biggest basket in the school's Division I history when she hit a game-winning layup at the buzzer.
"I was so excited and juiced that we got to finish this," JSU coach Rick Pietri said. "This team, they worked really hard. Going back to last spring, they had people doubt them. They made it very important to themselves to make this a good year, and really, to this point, it's been more than a good year. It's been a great year to this point. But it's to this point. It's not over. We've got some more work to do."
The win set up a showdown for the championship Saturday against Florida Gulf Coast. The Gamecocks will have to travel to Florida Gulf Coast, which won the ASUN's East Division and took a 66-44 victory in the two schools' only regular-season meeting. ESPN+ will televise the game.
The winner gets the ASUN's automatic berth to the NCAA Division I tournament.
The Gamecocks advanced to the NCAA Division II tournament in 1988, '89, '90, '91 and '93.
The Gamecocks (24-6) knocked off Liberty (27-4) behind the aggressive trio of Johnson (21 points), Kennedy Gavin (17 points) and reserve point guard Shawnta Shaw (13 points, including 10 in the second half).
JSU led nearly all of the second half, but Liberty battled back to a 53-53 tie Kennedi Williams sank a layup while falling down backward with 56 seconds left.
JSU came right back, and Gavin got open under the basket. Johnson found her with a perfect pass for a layup to put the Gamecocks up 55-53 with 39 seconds left.
Liberty's Dee Brown made one of two foul shots with 35 seconds left, and JSU appeared set to hold the ball and force Liberty to foul. Imari Martin had a better idea. She drove to the basket and made a layup to increase JSU's lead to 57-54.
Liberty's Bridgette Rettstatt, who ranks in the Flame's top 10 in career scoring and rebounding, then drew a foul with 10.6 seconds left. She made only one of two as well. JSU led 57-55 and had the ball, but the drama wasn't finished.
When Johnson inbounded the ball for JSU, Liberty knocked it away, recovered and called timeout. That gave the Flame the ball out of bounds at midcourt with 8.9 seconds left. Kennedi Williams took the inbounds pass and drove for a layup with 3.3 seconds left. JSU called an immediate timeout. That set up Johnson's incredible drive for the winning basket.