White Plains' Savannah Yates picks Jacksonville State

Four-time pole vault state champion Savannah Yates of White Plains High School has signed to compete for Jacksonville State University.
Family, friends and coaches celebrated at a recent signing party at Iron City Baptist Church.
Yates won Class 4A state pole vault titles in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021. She missed out in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her latest win came with a leap of 11 feet, 1 inch.
As an eighth-grader, she also won the Calhoun County pole vault title in 2017, breaking the county record with a leap of 9 feet, 6 inches. She also won in 2018, 2019 and 2021, breaking the record each year. Again, the pandemic forced the cancellation of the county track and field meet.
She was also part of White Plains' two-time cross country championship team in 2019 and 2020.
Seated, from left, Keith Yates, Savannah Yates, Kristi Yates. White Plains coach Krista Young is standing.
