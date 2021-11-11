‘WHIRLWIND:’ Thurmond wild two-week ride leads to two more as JSU’s interim head coach

JACKSONVILLE — Maxwell Thurmond has experienced quite a range of emotions in a couple of weeks, and sudden elevation as Jacksonville State’s interim head football coach for two games isn’t the half of it.
After losing his father and living the scare of his wife’s automobile accident, an uncertain professional future feels like the fun part.
“I don’t control that,” Thurmond said when asked if he’ll be a candidate to replace John Grass permanently. “All I control is making sure these guys have a great experience for two weeks, and making sure the coaches have a great experience, and we have a great time, and we put a great brand of football out there on Saturday.
“All of that stuff, those people who have a lot more zeros and commas in their paychecks make those decisions.”
Thurmond, who has coached middle linebackers and served as special-teams coordinator since returning to JSU in 2020, spoke during JSU’s weekly football news conference through Zoom. He became the first person besides Grass to lead the school’s weekly football media availability since 2013.
Grass and JSU parted ways by what Grass described as “mutual agreement” Friday. Grass coached his last game, JSU’s 40-25 victory over Abilene Christian, on Saturday and bid farewell in an emotional postgame news conference.
Grass said the fact that he would not coach JSU’s final two games, Saturday’s game at Lamar and the Nov. 20 game at Eastern Kentucky, “was not my decision.”
The Gamecocks (4-5, 2-2 AQ7) look to extend their tied-for-FCS-best string of seasons with a .500-or-above record to 19.
Thurmond, a former JSU player and long-time assistant coach over two stints, learned Monday that he would be interim head coach. It was the latest turn in what he called “an absolute whirlwind for the last two weeks.”
On Thursday of the week leading up to JSU’s loss to Central Arkansas on Oct. 30, Thurmond’s wife, Gresha, had an automobile accident on I-20.
“It messes up her car pretty bad,” Thurmond said. “She’s, like, three feet from the tree line. It could’ve turned out the other way.”
At 3:30 a.m. the following Saturday, Thurmond got the call that his father, Charles, died.
JSU lost 38-14 to Central Arkansas later that day.
The following week, as JSU’s prepared to play Abilene Chirstian, Grass informed his staff that he intended to resign.
“We have a great game, then we win, and I get a call that I’m going to be interim head coach,” Thurmond said.
Thurmond played cornerback for JSU and knows something about difficult coaching transitions there. He redshirted in 1996, Bill Burgess’ last season before JSU fired the legendary coach who led the program to a Division II national championship in 1992.
Burgess was let go after going 1-9 in JSU’s first season as a full-fledged member of NCAA’s Division I-AA.
Thurmond was a junior in 1999, when Mike Williams resigned during the season and gave way to interim head coach Jeff Richards.
Thurmond played his final season under Jack Crowe and served on Crowe’s staff through the 2012 season. JSU fired Crowe after that season.
If anyone has seen this movie, it's Maxwell Thurmond.
After stints at Reinhardt, West Alabama, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas and Charlotte, he returned to JSU under Grass in 2020.
Thurmond said he has received countless messages wishing him success, urging him to enjoy the ride, “knowing that it’s a temporary deal.”
“They know how much this place means to me,” he said. “This is where I basically came from 1996 to 2012, and my kids went to school in the community. It’s a big, big deal for me, and the people that know me know the way I feel about Jacksonville State.”
Now, Thurmond eyes another whirlwind two weeks, leading the program that’s been such a large part of his life. He does it knowing there are no guarantees beyond the Eastern Kentucky game.
Could he be the permanent head coach?
Could he remain on staff, under a new head coach?
Does life take him elsewhere, possibly never to return?
He says he’s focused on what’s immediately in front of him. Two weeks, afterall, can feel like a lifetime.
“My job is to come out and make sure that these guys do the right things, and let’s go have a great time, and let’s play football the right way, and let’s not cheat the game,” he said.