While OVC postpones league play, JSU will try to play four non-conference games

Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz says his school is hoping to play four non-conference football games this fall.
While the presidents of Ohio Valley Conference schools voted today to postpone fall sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they allowed football teams to play up to four games against out-of-conference opponents. The seven-game conference football schedule will be in the spring.
Seitz said today that JSU still has contracts to play football games at North Alabama and Florida International this fall. He added that the UNA game will be played on a date in October, but that he couldn't be more specific at this time. It is being moved from its original Sept. 12 date.
JSU and FIU are working to find a new date for their game, which originally was scheduled for Sept. 3.
"We hope to have clarity on our football schedule by next week," Seitz said.
Seitz said JSU is in talks to schedule two other games.
"Our preference is to have at least one home game," Seitz said. "If we can have two home games, that'll be great."
Seitz said some OVC schools — including Jacksonville State — had contracts to play non-conference football games, which is why football will be allowed some limited competition while all other fall sports will be pushed completely to the spring.
The OVC is the last league in the Football Championship Subdivision to push fall sports to the spring or cancel them. The NCAA has announced that all of its NCAA championship tournaments and playoffs for traditional fall sports will be conducted in the spring.
The Jacksonville State football team is on a five-day break from preseason practice because of uncertainty over the schedule. The players are scheduled to report back to campus by Monday.
Seitz said they'll all be tested for COVID-19 on Monday. Head coach John Grass said the team will have meetings and weight lifting on Tuesday and restart practice Tuesday.
"I'm just excited to get to play," Grass said.
He added, "I'll take what I can get right now. There are no guarantees in the spring. I'm glad we're getting to play."
The OVC president's decision today covers men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball in addition to football. According to a news release by the league, winter and spring sports are not affected by this decision.
“After careful deliberation, weighing all the factors as presented, and given the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the OVC Board of Presidents voted to postpone the conference’s fall sports to the spring," OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche was quoted as saying in a news release. "With the focus on student-athletes, the conference leaders made this value-based decision with a commitment to continue to monitor the evolving situation and to strive to establish meaningful competitive opportunities in the spring for our fall sport student-athletes.
“While we understand there are many student-athletes, families, and communities that are disappointed by the lack of conference competition this fall, and we deeply share that disappointment; it is the OVC’s ardent intention to ensure seasons postponed are not seasons canceled if the facts support it."
Seitz said that JSU athletes will have the chance to sit out the season, if they wish.
"Each of our athletes has been provided with an opportunity, if they choose, to opt out of competition for this academic year while maintaining their scholarship and financial aid," he said. "For those athletes that have chosen to do so, we will continue to provide them with academic support and they will remain eligible for future competition."
Trying to have fall sports play in the spring in addition to the regular spring schedules will put a strain on the support staff of Jacksonville State and fellow OVC members.
"It will definitely be a challenge," Seitz said. "But, we want to do all we can to give our student-athletes a chance to compete for an OVC championship."