What they said: Quotes about JSU's move

In a video conference with reporters Friday morning, ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart, Jacksonville State president Don Killingsworth, JSU athletics director Greg Seitz, JSU football coach John Grass, JSU baseball coach Jim Case and JSU softball coach Jana McGinnis fielded questions.
Gumbart on adding JSU: "The more we spoke with Greg, the more we spoke with Don, the more we spoke with all of the folks that are part of the JSU community, we knew we wanted to be partners, and so we had a lot of good days in the process, but today, is when the world knows we got it done so I'm fired up and very pleased to be back as conference partners with Jacksonville State."
Gumbart on how the ASUN isn't done making moves: "We would love to be known as the conference that not afraid to try new things, we will adapt, we will innovate and we will grow."
Killingsworth on the move: "In the end it was about moving forward, and being able to establish a premier FCS football conference from the ground up was enticing and exciting. So, I appreciate the forward thinking of Commissioner Gumbart and the presence of the ASUN for leading us down this path, this is an opportunity for us at JSU to give something to our fans that we haven't been able to give and the OVC and that's regional competition."
Seitz on having conference opponents closer than they are with the OVC: "For us, we wanted to find a conference from a geographic standpoint that really fit us for the best so when you're when learning of the aisense plan to start football and certainly the vision of Commissioner Gumbart, the president's council of the ASUN to build the premier football conference in the FCS from the ground up that was an opportunity that we, as a university and athletic department, we certainly want to be a part of it."
Grass on the move: "Look at the football, the five is kind of starting that conference, you look at all five of those teams, football is important, so I think it's going to be a football-rich conference in the FCS for years to come. So I think hese five will be the foundation, and we look forward to doing our part to make sure we still play at a high level."
Case on the move: "Obviously it's a great baseball league. We've been a part of it, many years ago and we're excited to be there, back in the ASUN, with the quality of baseball. And, and this has been mentioned several times, but those that are more light minded, I think, as far as what we're trying to do and that's one of the things i'm so appreciative of our administration is trying to give us the opportunity to be the very best that we can be, and I think I think this new league will bring that out, and I think that one of the things that can help us potentially is. We've done a little bit of advanced recruiting in some of these areas as well, I think it opens up some doors for us that I'm excited about.
McGinnis on the ASUN's softball potential: "The ASUN has some great softball programs. You know we've competed against a certain teams in postseason and so there's several teams, I would hope, that the strength of softball in this league would get multiple NCAA bids. I think it's possible."
McGinnis on recruiting Florida more because the ASUN has a presence in that state: "We have recruited the state of Florida and Georgia. I think it's only going to help us even more to get in there. In the last five years, we had not recruited as much in Florida, but now we're getting back down in there."