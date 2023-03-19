WATCH OUT: Picked sixth in ASUN, Jax State softball announces its presence with opening sweep

JACKSONVILLE — Watch out, ASUN Conference.
After the league's softball coaches picked Jacksonville State sixth in a preseason poll, the Gamecocks are showing they have something better in mind.
On a bright, sunny Sunday, they completed a three-game sweep of North Alabama with an 8-4 win. They swept the Lions in a doubleheader Saturday 8-0 and 5-1. UNA was picked fifth in the ASUN but entered with a 17-3 record, and in the Lions’ most recent game, they challenged No. 13-ranked Alabama before falling 5-2.
It marked JSU's first conference-opening sweep since 2016 and puts the Gamecocks into a tie for the ASUN lead with preseason favorite Liberty, Central Arkansas and Lipscomb.
"This is an energy high," JSU senior third baseman Holly Stewart said. "We want to let the conference know this is a different year. ... We're here, you know? We're here to win it all."
Head coach Jana McGinnis had told her players this past week that three wins were on the table this weekend, and all the players had to do was come out and take them. She said she couldn't say enough good things about how hard her team went after those wins.
"We had a good week of practice," McGinnis said. "From Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, they were watching video. We were talking about all of their players. They knew all the girls by last name. I just felt like we were prepared."
UNA offered a brief challenge in Sunday's game after the Gamecocks jumped out to a 7-1 lead through two innings.
The Lions then scored quick three runs off JSU freshman Jaliyah Holmes, who pitched a two-hitter Saturday. Head coach Jana McGinnis brought it Sarah Currie, and UNA loaded the bases with one out. But Currie responded by striking out Gracie Benton and then got Danielle Taitt to pop out to end the threat.
Currie got better as the game went on, retiring 12 of the last 13 batters she faced.
"One thing I had to do was focus on the strike zone, because the umpire's was a little bit tighter than usual," she said. "Once I figured it out, it was, 'OK, I've got my groove.' The momentum from getting out of bases loaded was really nice, too."
McGinnis said that without Currie's five shutout innings of relief work, the Gamecocks would've had a much harder time going 3-0 this weekend.
"She basically close the door on them," McGinnis said.
Perhaps the biggest out was the last one of the third inning when Taitt popped out to JSU second baseman Ashley Phillips. Currie said she and Taitt saw each other often in high school in Georgia, went Currie played for Mountain View High, while Taitt was about 15 miles away at Brookwood High.
"She'd get a hit off me every single time," Currie said. "So, getting her out, I was like, 'Oh, I've got this now.'"
Although JSU managed only one more run after the first two innings, it wasn't for a lack of trying. The Gamecocks continued hitting the ball hard, but the Lions’ defense was up to the challenge. Emma Jones hit a shot to center field for an out, but if it had been about a foot higher, it would have been an easy triple.
With bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning and no outs, Lauren Hunt hit a shot that UNA left fielder Felicity Frame corralled while playing in.
Phillips, the next batter, slugged a rocket that appeared headed for the left-field corner for at least a couple of runs, but UNA third baseman Taylor Brown reached up and grabbed it. She then stepped on third to double off the runner to end the inning.
"On her birthday, too," Currie said, lamenting that Phillips was denied a big hit.
Added Stewart: "That was one of those things, you're like, 'Awww.'"
Answered Currie: "She's done that so many times to other batters, too. It comes and goes. We're still proud of her."
What to know
—Linley Tubbs had another big weekend. After going 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly, she finished the series 4-for-7 with two homers and seven RBIs. For the year, she is hitting .353 with a team-leading five home runs.
—Nowakowski went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs on Sunday. For the series, she was 3-for-8. The redshirt freshman appears to have solidified a spot in the lineup after starting all three games.
—Stewart was 2-for-4 with an RBI as she went 3-for-9 for the series.
—For the series, JSU pitchers Kat Carter, Holmes and Currie allowed 12 hits and five runs in 20 innings of work. UNA's Frame entered hitting .480 and went 4-for-10 with a triple against JSU's pitchers, although three of hits came Sunday after JSU already had built the lead.
Who said
—Currie on her mindset when she entered Sunday's game: "I just told myself to go out there, relax, play like I know how, play like I played to get here, and have my team's back, because they always have mine."
—Stewart on the energy Currie brought: "She had it. I knew we were going to win that game. The energy that she brought to the field, you want to fight behind her, you know?"
—Stewart on JSU scoring 21 runs in three games against UNA: "We're just hungry hitters. We told ourselves we were going to work during the week and trust the process. The outcome is going to be the outcome. That's what we've been doing."
—Currie on what the three wins meant: "We definitely made a statement, especially if you look back at last year we went 1-2 against North Alabama the first time. This year, we came out 3-0. We're telling people, 'You better be ready to play us.'"
Next up
—JSU (15-9, 3-0 ASUN) will travel to Montgomery to face Alabama State on Wednesday at 5 p.m.