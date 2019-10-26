JACKSONVILLE — Thanks to bursts of torrential rain, timely defense and Zion Webb, Jacksonville State still has a football season with aspirations.
Webb led both of JSU’s scoring drives in relief of Zerrick Cooper, both in the first half, and the 25th-ranked Gamecocks held off Murray State 14-12 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
JSU, likely needing to win its final four regular-season games to keep its FCS playoff changes alive, upped to 6-3 while dropping Murray State to 4-5.
This in a game that saw Murray State’s Zaden Webber miss field goals of 41, 23 and 52 yards, the latter falling well short in a driving rain on the game’s final play. He hit a 53-yarder in a driving rain to bring the Racers within 14-12 with 4:59 to play.
This came after Cooper bobbled a snap in JSU’s end zone. Michael Matthews recovered, but a horde of Murray State defenders tackled him for a safety to make it 14-9 with 8:31 to play.
Murray State also suffered drops of two potential touchdown passes and a potential pick-6. The Racers trailed 14-0 at halftime but dominated the second half, getting on the board on Preston Rice’s 2-yard sneak in the third quarter.
Webb came on in the first quarter, after Nigel Walton dropped a sure pick-6 to on JSU’s first possession and Kendrick Catis picked off a pass Cooper threw from a tackler’s grasp on the second possession.
The interception gave Murray State possession at JSU’s 22, but Tyre McKinney’s stop of Ethan Thompson for a 3-yard loss and Kyle Holt’s sack of Rice for another 10-yard loss doomed the scoring threat.
A Murray State punt backed up JSU to its 3, and on came Webb. He led JSU to a first down, giving punter Jason Pierce space to blast a career-long 69-yarder to flip the field.
JSU forced another Murray punt and took over at the Murray 45, where Webb led Jamari Hester down the JSU sideline. Hester bobbled then caught the pass and finished off the play for the game’s first score.
Webb rushed for 44 of JSU’s 77 yards on its next possession, including a 10-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0. Webb also hit a 29-yard pass to Hester to get JSU to the 10.
Webb had JSU on the move again at the end of the second quarter. His scrambling, fake-pitch run gave JSU first down at its 44, but time ran short. Cooper, the better passer, came on and hit a pass to tight end to Landon Rice, down to the Murray 33.
The drive stalled and ended with a fourth-down incompletion at Murray’s 31.
JSU’s defense was the other story of the first half, holding Murray State to 115 total yards with three stops in JSU territory. The last reached the JSU 8, before safety Jeremiah Harris picked off a Rice pass and returned to Murray’s 49. A blindside block penalty moved the ball back to JSU’s 8.
Murray also had to settle for a field-goal try after Dior Johnson dropped a pass at the goal line early in the second quarter, and Webber missed wide right from 41 yards.