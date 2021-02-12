UPDATED: After one game, rest of JSU's softball weekend is called off for weather

Jacksonville State was scheduled to play five games this weekend in the ULM Best on the Bayou event. Weather allowed the Gamecocks to play only one.
The Gamecocks played Friday against host Louisiana Monroe and lost 8-7 in eight innings. The Saturday and Sunday schedules were called off Saturday morning because of cold weather. The team headed back to Jacksonville on Saturday.
The forecast from weather.com showed the high for Saturday in Monroe, La., was supposed to be 36 degrees with wind chill making it feel like 23. The high Sunday was set to be 27 degrees.
The Gamecocks (0-1) has only eight more games on the schedule before Ohio Valley Conference action starts. In a typical year not affected by the pandemic, JSU would have five weeks and would get it more than 20 games.
JSU will play a doubleheader at Samford on Friday before facing Louisiana-Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana in UAB's Green & Gold Tournament on Saturday. After that is a Sunday game against UAB. JSU is then set to host Southern Mississippi in a three-game set Feb. 26-27.
Friday's game report
Jacksonville State allowed a run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning in a loss to Louisiana Monroe in the Gamecocks' softball opener Friday afternoon.
Against ULM, the Gamecocks rallied from a 5-2 deficit after the first inning to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth on Megan Fortner's solo home run. ULM managed a tying run in the bottom of the sixth before winning it with the bases-loaded, no-out single in the eighth.
Four to know
—Hannah Brown started in the circle but couldn't get an out. Reagan Watkins pitched seven innings in relief, allowing five hits, five walks and two runs (both earned), while striking out eight. She got the loss. Alexus Jimmerson pitched to the final two batters, giving up a walk and the winning hit.
—Karsen Mosley went 4-for-5 with a run scored. Fortner was 2-for-4 with two runs, a walk and the solo home run.
—Watkins went 2-for-3 with a double, and left fielder Jada Terry was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
—The starting lineup had four newcomers: freshman right fielder Shelby Newsome (2-for-5, two RBIs), freshman designated player Lindsey Richardson (1-for-3), junior college transfer shortstop Chaney Phillips (1-for-3, one RBI) and catcher Caroline Lively, who didn't bat but played all eight innings of defense.