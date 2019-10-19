JACKSONVILLE — JSU wasted the best game by its defense all season Saturday, and the 16th-ranked Gamecocks face the possibility of a season without a ring.
Zerrick Cooper had four turnovers, and JSU saw a day of unfinished drives turn into a 24-21 loss to Ohio Valley Conference rival Southeast Missouri State in JSU Stadium.
The loss ended JSU’s 32-game winning streak in regular-season home games. Most damaging, however, the Gamecocks (5-3, 2-2 OVC) suffered their second OVC loss, casting a pall over hopes for their sixth straight conference title.
Three losses — one at No. 20 Austin Peay and two against currently unranked FCS competition — leave JSU’s playoff hopes teetering. Without help, JSU will finish no better than third in the OVC. The OVC got three teams in the field once in the league’s history, in 2013.
On the upside for JSU, the Gamecocks would finish 9-3 by winning their final four regular-season games. Since the FCS playoff field expanded from 16 to 24 teams in 2013, no team with nine victories against Division I competition has not been selected for the playoffs.
“We’re in a do-or-die situation, so we just have to move forward and win from here on out,” sixth-year JSU head coach John Grass said. “This team’s goals are all in check. Our goal is to be as good as we can be at the end of the year and get in the playoffs, and this team still has that in front of them.
“You win out, you’re 9-3, and there’s no way we don’t get in.”
In a day ruled by defenses, Cooper hit on 23 of 52 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns, a 7-yarder to Ahmad Edwards with seven seconds left and an 8-yarder to Jamari Hester to bring JSU within 17-14 with 2:15 to play.
Cooper also fumbled three times and threw an interception. SEMO (4-3, 2-1) got just three points out of those turnovers, but it made a difference on a day of rain and gloom for JSU’s season. One fumble stopped a JSU drive at midfield, another at the JSU 44.
All of JSU’s offense runs through Cooper. He has 14 turnovers, including five fumbles, in 403 pass attempts or rushes this season.
“That’s been a problem,” Grass said of Cooper, who also has 21 touchdown passes and five touchdown runs. “He’ll go some games and not turn it over at all, but it’s one of those things. You can’t turn the ball over like that.”
JSU also saw its lack of a trustworthy field-goal kicker bite it for the first time this season. The Gamecocks went 1-for-4 on fourth-down tries, and five JSU drives ended in SEMO territory without points … two inside the 30. Cooper’s interception came on one of those fourth-down misses.
Still, JSU had a chance, down 17-14. SEMO’s Eric Williams recovered JSU’s onside kick, however, the Redhawks nailed JSU’s coffin on Daniel Santacaterina’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Alston with 1:47 to play.
SEMO first made it a two-score game when quarterback Santacaterina got off a deep pass under pressure, and Kristian Wilkerson bobbled then hauled in the pass in single coverage. He broke Yul Gowdy’s tackle attempt and finished off an 80-yard play to make it 17-7 with 4:21 left.
This after JSU whiffed on another scoring opportunity. In a theme for the day, the Gamecocks drove to SEMO’s 25-yard line, only to see Cooper’s pass to a slanting and well-covered K.J. Stepherson fall incomplete on fourth-and-6.
JSU had stops, as well. SEMO had first and goal at JSU’s 2 in the third quarter, but JSU’s defense made a stand. SEMO drew a false-start penalty on third down, and the Redhawks settled for Kendrick Tiller’s 24-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead at 8:44.
JSU held SEMO to 280 total yards, a season-low for JSU’s opposition, and 118 came on Santacaterina’s two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.
SEMO’s field goal came after Cooper’s third fumble of the day. Justin Swift had the sack and Bryson Donnell the recovery at JSU’s 18.
“I thought it was the best defense we played all year, especially up front,” Grass said. “They played outstanding. … If we play that kind of defense up front, we’ll have chances in these next four (games).”
Then again, JSU’s best defensive game wound up a loss.
“It’s a bitter feeling,” said linebacker Zack Woodard, who finished with eight tackles, one back of linebacker Jalen Choice’s team-high nine. “It’s a sour taste. You just played the best. You put your heart out there, but sometimes it’s like that.
“We just have to come back and regroup and play together.”
Cooper’s 2-yard sneak on first half’s final play helped JSU to narrowly avoid its first scoreless half since a 2017 playoff loss to Kennesaw State and first scoreless first half since the 2015 national final against North Dakota State.
Cooper’s score answered Santacaterina’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Wilkerson at 1:07 of the second quarter and capped seven-play, 72-yard drive. Cooper hit on passes of 20 yards to Hester, 11 yards to Stepherson and 24 to Jerad Washington.
The pass to Washington, which got JSU to the SEMO 4-yard line, dotted a highlight-reel play. Cooper scrambled to his right and fired across his body, as Washington adjusted toward the center of the field. Washington made a leaping catch.
An interference call on Bydarrius Knighten on Cooper’s pass to the end zone, for Josh Pearson, got JSU to the 2, and Cooper scored after consecutive SEMO timeouts. He lined up in the shotgun, moved under center, called for the quick snap and pushed into the end zone.
JSU had other first-half incursions into SEMO territory but came up empty. SEMO stopped Jaelen Greene on fourth-and-1 at the 27 to end JSU’s first drive.
JSU had second-and-1 from SEMO’s 39 early in the second quarter, but Pearson slipped, forcing Cooper to throw the ball away. SEMO stopped Greene for a 2-yard loss on third down, forcing a punt.
Cooper’s interception came later in the second quarter, after JSU had first down at SEMO’s 31. The Gamecocks lost a yard in three downs, and Knighten flagged down Cooper’s overthrow at the SEMO 3, the turnover effectively a punt.
“We had a lot of turnovers that killed our drives,” said Hester, who caught five passes for 87 yards. “They kind of had a scheme for us, when we got in the red zone, and we’ve just got to find a way around it and score touchdowns.”