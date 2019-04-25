JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State's baseball and softball teams are accustomed to fighting for Ohio Valley Conference championships, but the Gamecocks are occupying rare air at the moment.
Heading into a big slate of weekend home games, both programs are in first place. The last time both stood atop the OVC standings this late in the year was 2008. Both won their respective regular-season championships that year, and that's the last time JSU finished a season first in both sports.
"We work at a place where they give us the things that we need to have an opportunity to win," JSU baseball coach Jim Case said. "So, if you take advantage of those things that they give you, you're going to be in the running to do it. Some schools, they're continually fighting uphill because they just don't have things. That's not the way it is here."
Both sets of standings are close enough that both teams need to do well to stay on top. Jacksonville State's baseball team is 12-6 in the conference, which is tied with Belmont (14-7 OVC) in winning percentage. JSU will host another contender, 2018 OVC tournament champion Morehead State (11-7), in a three-game series. They'll play Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
The JSU softball team is 14-4 in the league and a big weekend can wrap up at least a share of the OVC regular-season title. The Gamecocks will host Tennessee-Martin (8-8) in a Friday doubleheader at 1 p.m. On Sunday, Southeast Missouri (12-4) will visit for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Unlike all the other contenders, JSU's softball team doesn't have any rainouts to make up. The rest do, which explains why the Gamecocks are alone in first even though SEMO, Eastern Kentucky (12-4) and Austin Peay (10-4) have the same number of OVC losses as JSU. Murray (11-5) is one back in the loss column.
So, how are the two teams handling a stretch run toward a possible championship? While Case doesn't mind if his players check the standings each day, softball coach Jana McGinnis would rather her squad not worry about it.
"The softball coach is in first place every year," joked Case, a longtime friend of the softball staff. "That's nothing new. For us, it's always a struggle."
Case said he figures if you're human, you'll check the standings.
"Having a goal of winning a championship of a season is a huge thing, because it happens over a long period of time," Case said. "I would be disappointed if our guys didn't know where we are right now and that we've got Morehead coming up and Austin Peay coming up, and they're right there with us."
McGinnis wants to make sure her team is ready for the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. The winner of that gets an automatic NCAA tournament bid, while the rest of the league often is shut out — in both baseball and softball. JSU has won seven of the last 11 OVC softball tournament titles. The only time the baseball and softball teams won the league tourney the same year was 2010.
"For the last two weeks, our focus has been on getting our team ready for the OVC tournament," McGinnis said. "I'm a believer that if we're making strides, the rest of it will take care of itself."
McGinnis said that thoughts of the tournament was part of why she pushed to keep playing last weekend in a rain-interrupted doubleheader with Murray State. JSU won both games, which included three rain delays.
Even when told of a grim forecast, McGinnis didn't want to stop.
"It rains every year at the conference tournament at some point," she said. "We have to be the team that's not affected by it. It'll affect some teams, but we have to be prepared, no matter if it's an hour delay or sit, play, sit, play — we just need to be prepared for it. I don't want us saying, 'It's raining, and I don't want to play.'"