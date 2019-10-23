JACKSONVILLE — Tre’ Threat has battled unexplained health changes, drastic depth-chart changes and locale changes, in college and high school. So, what’s a change in how to view Jacksonville State’s football big picture?
The senior defensive end says it’s bigger than Ohio Valley Conference titles.
“Everybody in this community prides themselves on the OVC championship,” he said. “It’s a great accomplishment. Don’t get me wrong, but that’s not the ultimate goal.
“You ask me personally, it’s just another stepping stone.”
It signals a shift in thinking for the only program to win its past five conference titles outright, but JSU is 5-3 through a disappointing start. The Gamecocks are 2-2 in the OVC, with losses to contenders Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri State.
Even if JSU wins its final four regular-season games, all against OVC competition, the likelihood is a conference title won’t happen this season. Then again, a program ranked in the FCS STATS Top 25 for the 82nd straight week could still make a 24-team playoff field.
A 9-3 finish to the regular season gives JSU nine victories against Division I-FCS competition. No team with that basic resume stamp has missed the FCS playoffs since the field expanded to 24 teams in 2013.
The one and only time the OVC sent three teams to the playoffs, JSU was the third team, in 2013.
The program that spent years touting a 36-game winning streak in OVC games, five straight conference titles and a 32-game winning streak in home regular-season games now lives for streaks of one. No senior wanted to lose prized streaks on his watch, but who better than Threat to effectively tell his teammates, get over it?
The guy who played for three high schools and plays for his second Division I college has gotten over so much.
“Tre’ is a wise old owl in his room, for sure,” JSU coach John Grass said.
Threat spent his eighth- and ninth-grade seasons at St. Paul’s Episcopal then transferred to Davidson, midway through his freshman year, for what he called “personal issues.”
“I don’t like to speak upon it,” he said. “It just left me in a position where I had to leave.”
He learned that Alabama High School Athletic Association rules governing transfers from private to public schools meant he’d have to sit out his sophomore year, so friends in Spanish Fort sold him on another option. His family found a house, and changing from Mobile to Baldwin counties meant he could play as a sophomore.
Threat become a two-year all-county and second-team all-state pick. He helped the Toros win state titles in 2013 and 2015.
As a senior, he played in the Under Armour All-America Game. USA Today and MaxPreps named him an All-American. Rivals.com listed him a top 15 inside linebacker, and ESPN.com slotted him a top 20 outside linebacker.
The longtime Auburn fan signed with the Tigers and played as a true freshman, appearing in every game in 2016, mostly on special teams. By August of 2017, he’d moved to “buck” end and reached second to Jeff Holland on the depth chart, when the rigors of hitting college-sized players in physical college practices reduced him to full body cramps.
He cramped Tuesday and again Thursday and Friday. During warmups for a Saturday scrimmage, things came to a head.
“I hit somebody, and I just felt sick to my stomach,” he said. “They said I fell out on the sideline. The whole next week, I was in the hospital.”
Days of blood tests revealed hypoglycemia. He learned how to manage his blood sugar, but he lost control of his on-field progress. Months of gain toward what he knew needed to be a strong preseason camp turned to freefall.
“I pretty much dropped to the bottom of the barrel, like, seriously, as low as you could get,” he said. “I had plenty of talks with the coaches about how I could get back up, but it just got progressively worse.”
Threat dropped from special teams and spent a couple of weeks on scout team. A self-professed perfectionist who only grows more quiet the madder he gets, he tried to figure it out. He started to struggle in school.
He said he felt like the coaching staff quickly moved on from him.
“I know it’s a business in the football world, but, if you ask me personally, I just never feel like I was given a shot,” he said.
Threat moved on to JSU and played in all 13 games in 2018, leading the team with 55 total yards from 9.5 tackles for loss. His fumble recovery in JSU’s end zone with 2:38 to play saved a 34-27 victory over East Tennessee State in a first-round playoff game.
Much like JSU’s 2019, however, Threat’s latest personal rise came with another fall. He suffered an ACL tear during the offseason, in December.
He fought to recover in eight months, just in time to bring his travels and travails to bear for an all-new defensive line.
“I felt like my team needed the leadership,” he said. “I knew those guys in my room, if they see me fight to get on the field with them, I know they’ll fight for me.”
Fast-forward nearly three months and eight games, and JSU finds itself fighting for its playoff life. The preseason sixth-ranked team clings to postseason prospects, streaks be damned.
Threat said he takes it personally, especially when fans blame a young defensive line for JSU’s defensive struggles. It hurt to see JSU lose to Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, in the defense’s best game, statistically.
The Gamecocks gave up a season-low 280 yards and 15 first downs. The unit played well enough to win, but a third loss left JSU likely needing to win out to make the playoffs.
The guy who gets quiet when he gets mad speaks.
“I told my dad a couple of days ago, ‘Just get us to the playoffs,’” he said. “Get us to the playoffs, and everybody’s record is zero and zero. Each week, you either go 1-0 or go home.
“I know our team is still going to strive for the best that we can be.”