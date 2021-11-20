Tough ending: JSU falls in double overtime at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. — Jacksonville’s John Grass era, and the Maxwell Thurmond mini-era within it, played out dramatically and gloriously Saturday.
And then it didn't.
Parker McKinney's 2-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Smith and conversion pass to Dakota Allen put Eastern Kentucky up 39-31 in the second overtime, and the Colonels held on to make that score stand up in Roy Kidd Stadium.
EKU, 7-4 with a chance to make the FCS playoffs, prevailed in a game that saw it drive 75 yards in 44 seconds for the touchdown to force overtime then score another touchdown on fourth and goal from the 9-yard line in the first overtime.
JSU also came up empty in two red-zone chances in regulation, including an incomplete pass on fourth down and two at the EKU 11-yard line with game tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter.
JSU finishes 5-6, breaking a streak of 18 consecutive seasons with a ,500-or-better record.
So ends Thurmond's two-game run as interim head coach after taking over for Grass, who parted with JSU by what he called "mutual agreement."
"I'm not going to worry about that stuff," Thurmond said. "My deal was, we asked those guys to go out there and play their absolute guts out, man, and you couldn't find a better game than what those dudes played out there, both teams.
"People talk about having a winning record, all that stuff. We came out to play our brand of football, no matter what the circumstances are. ... People saw that."
JSU's final overtime possession ended when Zerrick Cooper eluded the pass rush then threw incomplete over the middle on fourth-and-two from the EKU 6-yard line. The ball skipped before reaching P.J. Wells in the end zone.
"I knew I had a free man coming, and I just tried to make the best of the situation," Cooper said. "I spun out. Unfortunately, I wasn't able to get my hips through, which caused my ball to dive and skip to P.J."
Cooper's 25-yard touchdown pass to Josh Samuel gave JSU a 31-24 lead in the first overtime, but EKU quarterback Parker McKinney scrambled to JSU's 1-yard line on the Colonels' first play of overtime, but two JSU stops, a false start and a sack of McKinney forced fourth down from the 10.
McKinney threw over the middle to Dakota Allen for the tying touchdown, forcing a second overtime.
EKU drove 75 yards in 44 seconds for McKinney's 13-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Sloan with two seconds left in regulation. Patrick Nations added the extra point to tie the game 24-24.
"That's why the game of football is so awesome," Thurmond said. "The game is not over until that horn sounds with zeroes.
"I don't think our guys relaxed. I think their guys made plays, and we were in position. We were just a step behind or a step in front, and they made plays."
That score came after Uriah West pushed into a pile, and the pile helped push him forward for a 10-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds left. Alen Karajic's extra point put JSU up 24-17.
JSU’s Ricky Samuel blocked a 50-yard Patrick Nation’s field goal attempt to give JSU the ball with 5:06 left, but the Gamecocks punted three plays later.
JSU’s defense forced a three-and-out, and EKU’s Phillip Richards shanked a punt to EKU’s 44 with 2:34 left, setting up West's second touchdown of the day to give JSU the lead.
1. Red zone, dead zone
Red-zone woes have been a season-long through line for JSU, and it was a problem Saturday. The Gamecocks had two red-zone chances in the first quarter and only Karajic’s 26-yard field goal to show for it.
Cooper passes of 24 and 32 yards to tight end Sean Brown on back-to-back plays goosed the game’s first possession into the EKU red zone, but EKU’s Joseph Sayles recovered a Josh Samuel fumble at the Colonels’ 17-yard line on the next play.
JSU drove from its 8 to the EKU 9 later in the quarter, but defensive tackle Roland Walder blocked Cooper’s second-down pass. With safety Jayden Woods at Cooper’s feet on third down, Cooper threw to the back of the end zone, and P.J. Wells nearly made a diving catch.
Karajic kicked on fourth down, as JSU settled for three points on a 15-play, 83-yard drive.
JSU came into Saturday’s game tied for 84th in FCS football in red-zone offense.
Jaylen Swain’s sack of Parker McKinney and Ricky Samuel’s fumble recovery gave JSU the ball on EKU’s 19 in the fourth quarter. JSU went for it on fourth and two at the 11 and failed after it appeared that EKU jumped offsides. Zack Cangelosi snapped the ball, and Cooper threw incomplete to the end zone for Isaiah Montgomery.
There was no offsides flag.
Thurmond said JSU had a "freeze" on with a hard count. If no EKU player jumps into the neutral zone, the Gamecocks were to check with the sideline. They never got to the check because Cangelosi snapped the ball.
"We have it built in where we give the center the freedom to where, if you feel the guy is in the neutral zone, snap the ball," Thurmond said. "We practice that stuff, so we can live with that play.
"Cangelosi is one of our smartest players. If he feels like the guy was offsides, so we're going to ride with Cangi."
Did EKU jump?
"Most definitely," Cooper said. "They had three guys across the ball, so that's why we actually snapped the ball, and I took a shot."
2. A red zone success
Cooper’s 50-yard pass to Samuel helped JSU to reach fourth down and goal at EKU’s 3 late in the second quarter, and Samuel powered into the end zone to bring the Gamecocks within 14-10 at halftime.
That completed a 10-play, 85-yard drive.
West’s 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, West’s first touchdown of his injury-shortened season, completed a seven-play, 75-yard march to tie the game 17-17.
West started the drive with a 43-yard run. He finished with 105 yards on the day. His two touchdowns on the day gave JSU 19 touchdowns in 34 red-zone tries this season.
3. Quarterback comparison
McKinney loosened up JSU’s defense with his legs in the second quarter.
He ran for 36 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown run, in EKU’s eight-play, 75-yard drive that carried from late first quarter into the second. EKU followed that up with an 11-play, 78-yard drive ending in McKinney’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Allen for a 14-3 lead.
McKinney threw the pass right before JSU’s rush got home. Allen slipped behind a secondary caught looking at McKinney.
McKinney led all rushers with 53 yards at halftime. He had 180 yards in total offense at the break.
Then there was Cooper, who played the last game of his record-setting, three-plus-season JSU stay after transferring from Clemson.
Matthew Jackson picked off a Cooper pass early in the third quarter, leading to Patrick Nations’ career-long 51-yard field goal to put EKU up 17-10.
With a rush in his face, Cooper delivered a pass to Ahmad Edwards to convert third down ahead of West’s touchdown.
Cooper finished his career with three major quarterbacking records … 74 touchdown passes, 94 combined rushing and passing touchdowns and 9,624 passing yards. His 10,532 total yards ranks second to Eli Jenkins’ 11,448.