TO THE MAX: JSU gives interim coach a victory at Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas — Maxwell Thurmond has the word interim in his coaching title, but he also has a fresh “1” in his career wins column.
Rontarius Wiggins scored the first two touchdowns of his college career, and Jacksonville State’s defense dominated in a 38-7 victory at Lamar on Saturday.
The Gamecocks (5-5) won their second game in a row and will play their season finale next week at Eastern Kentucky, looking to extend their string of 18 consecutive seasons with a .500-or-better record.
JSU’s streak ties James Madison for the longest active streak in FCS football.
Thurmond became interim head coach Monday, two days after eighth-year head coach John Grass and JSU parted ways by what Grass called “mutual agreement.” Grass said it wasn’t his decision for him not to coach the final two games of the season, at Lamar (2-8) and next week’s game at Eastern Kentucky.
Saturday’s game marked the first without Grass as part of the coaching staff since 2012. He served as offensive coordinator in 2013.
Grass was part of the staff but missed JSU's victory at North Alabama in 2020 because of a positive COVID-19 test. Jim Ogle served as acting head coach in that game.
"I'm tied with Ogle," Thurmond said with a hearty laugh after Saturday's game. "He beat North Alabama."
Thurmond took chances Saturday. JSU went for it on fourth down and half a year from its 35-yard line in the first quarter, converting on a short Uriah West run.
When Lamar made a rare cross of midfield in the fourth quarter Saturday, he called a quality-control timeout.
"We put some other guys in there, and that's not the brand of football we want to play," Thurmond said. "I don't care who's in the game, there's a standard that we set that we're going to play at a high level. We weren't playing at that level, and that's why I called that timeout."
Thurmond set a goal for the Gamecocks to rush for more than 200 yards and hold Lamar under 100 rushing yards. JSU rushed for 237 and held the Cardinals to 94 rushing yards, the fewest given up by JSU all season, so the Gamecocks get to practice in shells instead of full pads Monday.
Thurmond got a water cooler dousing on the sideline as the game's final seconds ticked off. He said the experience was "like a fairy tale." Still, he pointed up to the locker room.
"You have no idea how proud I am of those dudes in the locker room," he said. "It is so hard. There's so much uncertainty. They came out. They worked their butts off this week. ...
"Everybody's going to talk about me, but I could care less. I'm excited about them dudes in that locker room that fought their butts all this week."
Here are three things we learned:
1. Run Ron Run
Former Jacksonville High graduate Rontarius Wiggins had to wait nearly two years to score an official college touchdown, but the redshirt freshman running back broke two runs for scores Saturday.
Wiggins took a handoff to the right side, cut up field and raced to the goal line for an 18-yard touchdown run, his first collegiate touchdown.
The touchdown and Alen Karajic’s extra-point kick put JSU up 10-7 at 4:53 of the second quarter.
Wiggins also broke a 55-yarder to make it 38-7 with 4:40 to play. He finished the game with 98 yards on eight carries.
"It was the best feeling for all of us, not me," Wiggins said. "All the stuff that we've been going through this whole season, Coach Grass resigning, we just had to lay it all on the line for Coach Thurmond and play for him."
Wiggins was The Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year in 2019, rushing for 2,835 yards and 47 touchdowns to lead Jacksonville to its first-ever Super 7 berth. In two seasons as the Golden Eagles’ starting tailback, he amassed 5,384 rushing yards and 84 touchdowns.
Thurmond recruited Wiggins while an assistant coach at Charlotte then rejoined JSU's staff in 2020.
"We watch him in practice every day, and we know that he's unbelievably talented, as far as his speed,his quickness," Thurmond said. "He can do it all, and we've just keep putting more on him to find a really good role so he can do more of what you saw tonight.
"When he touches the ball, nobody's going to catch him once he turns it up the field. We've got to get him where he hits it every time and not try to make every run a home run."
2. Defensive dominance
JSU’s defense has had its best moments scoring five touchdowns this season. Saturday, the Gamecocks mounted their most dominating showing.
JSU gave up a season-low 147 total yards. That includes 82 in the first half, 68 coming on the game’s first scoring drive, which ended with Jaylon Jackson’s 5-yard touchdown run to put the Cardinals up 7-0 at 6:49 of the first quarter.
Thurmond called the performance of JSU's defense "big time."
"All year we've been trying to get ourselves back together to get back to playing like we were playing in the spring, by stopping the run," said bandit Jaylen Swain, who caused a fumble and had four tackles. "This week, Coach Max emphasized stopping the run. If we stop the run, we'll win the game, so we just came out and stopped the run."
3. Wells’ spin move
Injuries have thinned JSU’s receiver corps this season. They’ve had their moments, as a group, but not many bonafide highlight-reel plays, outside of Damond Philyaw-Johnson’s 59-yard touchdown catch, with the aid of Ahmad Edwards’ key block at Florida State.
P.J. Wells made a contribution to the season highlights video Saturday.
He capped the third quarter’s opening drive by reaching to his ankles to catch a Zerrick Cooper pass then spinning away from Lamar cornerback Ramond Stevens.
Wells stumbled but regained his balance then raced to the pylon to complete a 29-yard, catch-and-run touchdown to put JSU up 17-7 at 11:10 of the third quarter.
"When I came off the ball, I seen he had inside leverage, so I just tried to cross face," Wells said. "As soon as I saw Coop throw the ball, I just reached down and grabbed it and tried to get extra yardage.
"I didn't think I was going to be as wide open as I was. I was just hauling tail."
Thurmond called Wells' play "huge."
"Those are momentum plays, or 'juice plays,' as I like to call them," he said. "That gets the sideline excited. It gets everybody's juices flowing, and now you create momentum where you can take it away from them so they don't every get a chance to gain any momentum.
"That was a third-down play. We talked on the headsets that we were going to go for it (on fourth down)."
Cooper added a 33-yard touchdown pass to Edwards and a 21-yarder to Jayson Jones in the fourth quarter to extend career records for touchdown passes (73) and touchdown responsibility (93).
It was Cooper's first game with three touchdown passes since Eastern Kentucky in 2019 and JSU's first since Zion Webb threw three against Tennessee-Martin in the spring.
Jones' touchdown catch was the first of his career.