Tipoff in Florida: Jax State women trail by five going into final quarter

Jacksonville State will face Florida Gulf Coast for the ASUN women's basketball tournament championship, and if you didn't travel to Fort Myers, Fla., for the game, you'll have to subscribe to ESPN+ and see the game on your computer.
If you don't want to do that, we'll at least help you out with live updates from the game. Tipoff is 6 p.m. Central.
JSU has set Division I school records for wins (24), conference wins (13), non-conference wins (9) and home wins (15). Florida Gulf Coast, ranked No. 23 by The Associated Press, is 28-2 and has won the last five ASUN women's basketball tournaments.
Check in regularly for updates from the game. The most recent information will be at the top.
JSU hanging in
Florida Gulf Coast 59, Jacksonville State 51, 5:21 four quarter: Karli Seay's driving layup against a stagnant JSU defense increased the Eagles' lead to six. That's their largest of the game.
Headed to last quarter
Florida Gulf Coast 59, Jacksonville State 51, end of third quarter: The Gamecocks trailed by 12 at one point, but back-to-back baskets by Kennedy Gavin trimmed the lead to eight at 59-51.
Gavin and Kiana Johnson each have 13 points. Keirstan Bell has 26.
Timeout, Jax State
Florida Gulf Coast 45, Jacksonville State 39, 2:31 third quarter: Karli Seay's driving layup against a stagnant JSU defense increased the Eagles' lead to six. That's their largest of the game.
We saw a highlight from JSU guard Nekiyah Thompson, who drew a charging foul. She does that as well as anybody in the ASUN.
Also, the ESPN+ broadcasters are sounding like they at least read one page in the game notes that JSU's Wyatt Hall put together. That's something, at least. Not much, but it's something.
Florida Gulf Coast heats up
Florida Gulf Coast 43, Jacksonville State 39, 4:43 third quarter: The Eagles have found the range from deep. After FGCU made only two 3-pointers in the first half, Tishara Morehouse, Kendall Spray and Keirstan Bell each made a 3-pointer.
This is FGCU's largest lead of the game.
Kiana Johnson has 11 points, as she has driven into the lane twice for short jumpers. She has found her scoring touch late in the season.
3-point troubles
Florida Gulf Coast has made only 2 of 18 from behind the arc, and that's bad news for the Eagles. They average 11.9 treys a game, which leads the nation.
Cruddy broadcast
If you're checking the ESPN+ broadcast and you're a JSU fan, this probably isn't your favorite network at the moment.
It's a poor broadcast, and what makes it worse for Gamecocks fans is that this is a Florida Gulf Coast crew. Who cares about an interview with a former FGCU player? She had no insight to add into the game.
That's the drawback with the desire of ESPN to add more college content to its online platform. You get to see a lot of games you never would before, but you have to put up with inconsistent camera operators and broadcasters who don't even pretend to know anything about the visiting team.
Halftime
Jacksonville State 32, Florida Gulf Coast 30, end of second quarter: JSU guard Nekiyah Thompson made the play of the game when FGCU All-American Keirstan Bell appeared headed to the basket for a layup, but Thompson never let her get the ball out of her hands. She tied up Bell for a jump ball.
The lead easily could've been six. JSU had a four-point lead and the ball, looking for the last shot. FGCU forced a turnover with 6.6 seconds to go, and Tishara Morehouse drove for a basket, even though she appeared to charge into JSU's Nekiyah Thompson before she released the ball.
Morehouse (12 points) and Keirstan Bell (eight) are pacing the Eagles, while Imari Martin has nine for JSU and Kiana Johnson seven for JSU.
An interesting note: JSU is outrebounding the Eagles 20-16 and hasn't allowed a single offensive rebound. That's been a particular strength for the Gamecocks this year, and it's making a difference tonight.
JSU holds the lead
Jacksonville State 28, Florida Gulf Coast 25, 4:13 second quarter: This one is being played at the pace that JSU wants. The Gamecocks are working head coach Rick Pietri's plan to perfection, and they've made this a half-court game. The Eagles, who start five guards, haven't been able to run like they want.
JSU also is doing a good job of defending the 3-point shot, as FGCU has made only 1 of 13.
JSU ahead after 1Q
Jacksonville State 19, Florida Gulf Coast 16, end first quarter: The Gamecocks got back-to-back baskets from Imari Martin and Madison McCoy to take a three-point lead after one quarter.
Martin and Kiana Johnson each have seven points, while McCoy has four rebounds.
For FGCU, Tishara Morehouse has seven points, and All-America guard Kierstan Bell has six. The Eagles are 0-for-7 from 3-point range.
Tied early
Jacksonville State 8, Florida Gulf Coast 8, 4:53 first quarter: The Gamecocks are getting another big game from Kiana Johnson, who has six of JSU's eight points.
The Gamecocks have made all four foul shots.
According to the broadcast, plenty of JSU fans who tried to fly down for the game Saturday morning were unable to do so because of windy weather. The group includes university president Don Killingsworth.
The starting five
Jacksonville State is expected to start 5-6 senior Imari Martin (10.8 points a game, 2.5 rebounds), 6-0 senior Kennedy Gavin (9.8, 6.9), 5-9 senior Kiana Johnson (9.2, 2.3), 5-6 junior Nekiyah Thompson (8.7, 3.7, 3.4 assists), 6-0 sophomore Keiara Griffin (7.0, 6.1).