Time enough: Davidson possesses ball, but JSU owns scoreboard to advance in FCS playoffs

JACKSONVILLE — Time was never on Jacksonville State’s side in the Gamecocks’ FCS playoff opener against Davidson on Saturday. Then again, JSU had plenty of time to score.
A 28-point blitz in the second quarter and early third, including touchdowns seven seconds apart in the final minute of the second quarter, broke JSU free from its ball-hogging triple-option opponent.
A 21-point lead at halftime set JSU on course for its 49-14 victory, earning the fourth-seeded Gamecocks (10-2) next week’s second-round home game with tonight’s Sacred Heart-Delaware winner.
Saturday’s game seemed to break Davidson’s way early. Coy Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run at 14:25 of the second quarter tied the game at 7-7 and capped a 15-play, 8:16 drive.
Davidson (4-3) ended the first quarter with 13 minutes and 20 seconds possession time, compared to JSU’s 1:40.
JSU quarterback Zion Webb’s first interception in three games gave Davidson the ball back immediately, and a personal foul moved the Wildcats to JSU’s 47.
But the Gamecocks’ Umstead Sanders ran down Davidson quarterback Umstead Sanders from behind for a 4-yard loss on third and 10, forcing a punt.
JSU answered with a long drive of its own … 86 yards, eight plays and 3:36, ending in Uriah West’s 6-yard, untouched romp around left end for a 14-7 JSU lead.
After stuffing Dylan Sparks on fourth and three from midfield, Webb capped a short drive with a 1-yard run through a wide hole up the middle for another JSU score and 21-7 lead.
Disaster followed for Davidson on the ensuing kickoff. Alan Karajic’s kick landed untouched at the Davidson 22-yard line, and JSU’s Demarco Price beat return man Bradyn Oakley to the ball.
Webb threw to Michael Pettway for a touchdown on the next play, and JSU carried 28-7 lead into halftime.
Pat Jackson took a short Webb pass 55 yards for a touchdown at 13:44 of the third quarter, and the rout was on … 35-7.
JSU scored three times in 1:56, from 0:40 of the second quarter to 13:44 of the third. The Gamecocks also added West’s 2-yard scoring plunge at 1:47 of the third quarter and Jackson’s 1-yard run at 11:01 of the fourth.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Grind and time
Davidson’s option offense gave JSU problems, however. The Wildcats rushed for 202 yards, breaking JSU’s nine-game string of holding opponents under 100.
JSU’s defense struggled most in the first quarter. The Wildcats’ 13:20 time of possession for the quarter projected to 53:20 for a 60-minute game.
Davidson came into the game having converted 10 of 19 fourth downs in six games. The Wildcats converted four of five in the first half Saturday, going 2-for-2 in the first quarter.
They converted third-and-long plays with runs and a fourth-and-six play on a pop pass off of a run play. They did all of that on their lone first-half touchdown drive.
An offense designed to spread out defenses and force one-on-one tackling caused JSU safety Jeremiah Harris to finish the first half with a career-high 12 tackles. His previous career-high total was nine.
JSU saw the ball just 1:40 of the first quarter, but it was enough for Webb to break a 67-yard run to set up Josh Samuel’s 1-yard touchdown run on the next play for a 7-0 JSU lead.
Most importantly for JSU, one of FCS football’s top run defenses held Davidson 100 yards under their 293-yard average.
2. Webb’s way
If Webb has taught all watchers something about himself since becoming JSU’s starting quarterback in the spring, it’s that he shakes off mistakes and rebounds.
He threw his first interception in three games Saturday, a deep ball down the Davidson sideline. Wildcats cornerback Jaylon Bolden ran shoulder for shoulder with JSU’s Ahmad Edwards and made the leaping catch, holding the ball as he crashed to the turf on his back.
It was a great play, but Webb came back with great plays of his own. His over-the-top deep ball to closely guarded Logan McVay set up West’s first touchdown run, and Webb hit Pettway nicely on a curl-in after the kickoff mishap.
Webb’s interception led to no Davidson points. He shook it off to finish with 307 total yards, hitting on nine of 15 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 68 yards and a score.
3. Kaedon’s day
Former Piedmont standout Kaedon Jenkins, a sophomore starting cornerback for Davidson, didn’t see much action Saturday because JSU rarely threw his way.
The one time JSU tried, Jenkins prevailed. Edwards caught a Webb pass while Jenkins’ rolled on the ground in the second quarter, but Jenkins’ popped up and made the tackle.
Edwards drew a flag for offensive interference … explaining how Jenkins wound up on the ground before popping up to make the tackle.
