Tight end Trae Barry transfers from JSU to Boston College

Trae Barry announced on social media that he is transferring from Jacksonville State to Boston College of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Barry, a 6-foot-7, 245-pound tight end, has one year of eligibility remaining. According to published reports, he picked Boston College over Ole Miss and Florida State.
In a statement posted to social media, he said, "First and foremost, I would like to thank The Lord Almighty for making all things possible. Second, I would like to thank everyone who has helped me get to where I am today, the JSU Coaches, and the amazing JSU Gamecock Fans for the historic 4 years. The memories made with my brothers, fellow students, and the great people of the community will be with me forever. As one chapter ends another one just begins..."
Barry finished this past season with 33 receptions for 534 yards and a touchdown. He is the JSU career leader in receiving yards by tight ends (100 catches for 1,610 yards).
He was named first-team All-American by the FCS ADA and STATS. He also was named second team by the Associated Press.
He was freshman All-American in 2017 and sophomore All-American in 2018.