JACKSONVILLE — Tre’ Threat has a counterargument for doomsayers pointing to Jacksonville State’s youthful defensive line … talent.
Remember, we heard it from Tre’ first.
“We probably have the most talented, most athletic defensive front that Jacksonville State has probably seen in the last four to five years, honestly speaking,” the senior defensive end said.
That’s saying something.
Strength up front has been a constant through JSU’s football resurgence in the Bill Clark/John Grass coaching years, which date back to 2013. As JSU has won five straight Ohio Valley Conference titles, league coaches like Southeast Missouri State’s Tom Matukewicz talk openly about patterning their programs after JSU’s, starting up front.
Preseason hype surrounding the skill people JSU returns this year, led by quarterback Zerrick Cooper and wide receiver Josh Cooper, readily gives way to that big “yeah, but … .”
Yeah, but JSU lost a lot on both lines, including its entire starting defensive line. Staples like tackle Randy Robinson have played their last for JSU. Same for talents like Connor Christian, one of JSU’s best overall football players the past two years.
Grass, entering his sixth season as JSU’s head coach after one year as Clark’s offensive coordinator, said during Tuesday’s JSU media day activities that the Gamecocks’ youth up front “keeps me up at night.” He was only partially joking.
Grass also tempered his terror, walking up just short of Threat level.
“The guys we have coming back are really young, and they’re inexperienced, but they’re very, very talented,” he said.
Threat, an Auburn transfer working back from an offseason knee surgery, and tackle Montrez Lang bring back the most experience. Threat played in all 13 games in 2018, his first season with JSU. Lang has played in 36 games.
As for the rest of the defensive-line two-deep coming out of spring practice, tackle Anthony Nesby and end Markeyce Troutman are redshirt freshmen. End D.J. Coleman is a sophomore.
Add senior tackle Tyre McKinney, redshirt junior tackle Nahum Horton and redshirt senior end Ty Minshew, and the two-deep has a combined 122 game appearances.
JSU signed nine defensive linemen this year. Grass likes to red shirt true freshmen but might have to play some up front this season.
Tackle Dacorrion West, out of Carver High School in Columbus, Ga., had offers from FBS “Group of Five” conference members UAB and Marshall. End George Bento, out of Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C., enrolled early. Carver-Montgomery product Lemuel Gordon, an end, has caught the eye of older teammates.
Threat lauded all of the newcomers but called Gordon “the guy I’ve been most impressed with.”
“He has great size, good speed, good get-off,” Threat said. “Physically, on the field, he’s been really dominant this past offseason, and that’s what I like about him.”
Threat said all of the newcomers fit a profile.
“All of our guys they brought in, they’re big, long guys, athletic guys,” he said. “Some of them played outside backer in high school, so they have the athletic ability to move out in space.
“Athletically, we’re probably the most athletic defensive line that we’ve had the last couple of years at Jacksonville State. The only thing we’re lacking is experience.”