They're in the game: Jacksonville State's inclusion in college football video game is a dream come true for players

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State offensive lineman Treylen Brown can still remember watching his older brother, former South Carolina receiver Freddie Brown III, tear his way through the rest of the Southeastern Conference in 2007.
Freddie compiled the kind of receptions, yards and touchdowns that only seem to happen in video games.
Which made sense, because Treylen Brown was talking about the NCAA 08 video game.
“I know it’s just a video game, and it is just pixelated characters, but that was my brother,” Treylen Brown said. “I don’t care what nobody said. Back in ’08 that was my brother on the video game.”
The younger Brown would have been 7 years old then, and every time he saw No. 82 line up wide on his screen, Treylen couldn’t help but think how cool it was to see his brother in his favorite video game.
Of course, that led to a rather predictable game plan of throwing the ball to his brother no matter what route his virtual sibling was running.
“Almost every play,” Treylen said.
Perhaps as soon as next summer, Treylen’s brother could become just one of many familiar faces to appear in a video game Brown owns. The Anniston Star can confirm that EA Sports plans to include the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in its new college football video game.
“I’m so proud and happy that they asked to bring it back,” Jacksonville State safety Jeremiah Harris said. “Because right now, I will probably start playing video games (again) because it was one of my favorite games, and it also is a great experience for the guys that are playing college football to get more recognition by them bringing that video game back.”
Several of the Jacksonville State players interviewed for this story were excited to learn of the plans to include the Gamecocks in the new game. It was a significant move because the NCAA franchise moved away from including FCS schools in the final years of the franchise, and some wondered if Jacksonville State’s move to the FBS would take place a year too late for the return of a college football video game.
Although an exact release date has not been announced, reporting from the Athletic and others suggest a target date sometime during the summer of 2023.
EA originally discontinued the popular NCAA Football franchise back after NCAA 14 came out in 2013 due to legal issues surrounding the use of players’ likenesses without permission or compensation.
While the old game featured every FBS team and their home stadiums, it seems the new game will go much further, providing not only fight songs but third-down cheers and other musical cues unique to each program.
“I think it is cool to know that they are going to put that kind of detail in the game,” Jacksonville State tight end Sean Brown said. “And they are going to have to do that with every single stadium that you might play in with any team, and it is going to be cool knowing that we are going to have our own stadium and all of our sounds and cheers and everything inside of our game.”
Play of the game
One mention of the game is enough to transport Sean Brown back to a December afternoon during his middle school days.
“Our school got canceled, and one of my buddies actually lived a quarter-mile from the school, and they let us walk to his house because a lot of our parents were at work,” Sean Brown said. “So me and about three or four of my other friends just sat there playing until our parents got off work.”
Brown said that afternoon produced his favorite memories with a game that he probably played more than any other growing up. The head-to-head tournament followed standard NCAA Football procedures — the winner stayed while the loser was forced to pass off their controller to one of the observers and get at the back of the line.
Brown remembers winning his fair share of games that afternoon.
Harris doesn’t remember celebrating nearly as often. The safety’s biggest win came when he beat his oldest cousin Anton Harris.
Anton had always beaten him before, so Jeremiah admitted he made the most of the moment.
“I talked a lot of smack to the point he got mad,” Jeremiah said. “And he said ‘rerun it’ and he beat the bricks off of me. So since then, I ain’t said nothing about it to him.”
The safety can admit now he should have quit while he was ahead, but losing wasn’t anything new for Harris, whether he was playing against his cousin or his friends.
“I’m pretty sure everybody beat me,” Harris said. “So I got to the point where I got mad, and I said, ‘Let’s go outside and play real football,’ and I knew I was better than all them at that. So nah, I wasn’t a good gamer.”
Even at 10 years old, Harris was already much better than his peers.
“We’d go in the backyard and play tackle football, and I would try my best to dog them out and beat the bricks off of them just how they did me in the video game,” Harris said.
Treylen Brown is another Gamecock who has fond memories of playing NCAA Football games with friends growing up. In fact, he used to go to his friend Jake Childers’ house every day after school.
The two would create their own players and then enroll them on one team and play cooperatively as they chased national championships at teams like Boise State.
That is until one day, Brown accidentally kicked the Xbox 360 as he was climbing up onto the bed. The NCAA 14 disc inside the Xbox didn’t survive the incident.
“He just looked at me with disgust,” Brown said. “Didn’t say a word, and I was so sick. I was just like, ‘Can you fix it?’ and he couldn’t fix it. He couldn’t fix it. It was really sad. It was so sad.”
A few weeks ago, Brown spoke with his old friend through Facetime about their last NCAA 14 game. Even though the two still play NBA 2K regularly, Childers didn’t hesitate when asked if he’d forgiven Brown for breaking NCAA 14.
“No, never,” Childers said.
It’s in the game
If Brown were to replace that game now, a second-hand copy could cost as much as two or three times as much as the $60 it originally cost.
Not that anyone has to explain the game’s importance to Jacksonville State defensive lineman Chris Hardie. Graphics and gameplay have come a long way since 2013, but Hardie still finds his way back to NCAA 14 with regularity.
“Because it is the ultimate college football experience for the virtual world,” Hardie said. “It is, like, surreal. Because back then, you didn’t know. I didn’t that I was going to be a college football player.”
Becoming a college football player hasn’t diminished the game for Hardie, who said eight or nine of his teammates come over to participate in NCAA tournaments when time allows. In fact, he’s pretty sure he’s the only guy on the team that still has a working copy of the game.
Which makes sense, because most of Jacksonville State’s upperclassmen would have been in middle school when the game was canceled.
Back then, they were too young to know where their football careers would take them, but several of them, perhaps even most, dreamed of one day appearing in an edition of NCAA Football.
"When I was young, I always thought about being in NCAA,” Jacksonville State cornerback Jamari Jemison said. “Because in my heart, I knew I was going to be able to make it to the next level because I worked hard. I just made sure I did everything right, kept my grades up. So I was just hoping I’d have a chance to be in NCAA. Now that it is probably going to happen, that is a big accomplishment for me.”
While there’s no guarantee that players will be represented in the new game, new NCAA Name, Image and Likeness rules should provide EA with a path to provide players with compensation, which was the only legal holdup in the past.
If that happens, then Jemison won’t be the only one checking off a bucket-list item.
“It is every kid’s dream to be in a Madden video game or something like that,” Sean Brown said. “But seeing that they are coming out with something like this, it brings a whole new alternative where a bunch of other guys that might not make it to the league get to, and I think that is a dream for every kid.”
Sean Brown actually described his chances of appearing in a college football video game as a dream that had ‘died out’ a long time ago. At least, that was how he felt about it until EA announced the new college football game.
Others described the thought of appearing in the upcoming game as “surreal,” but for some, it was more than that.
“Yeah, playing that game, they got ways where you can create your own player from wherever you want to be from,” Harris said. “So I always looked at it like that. I always had a goal and a vision to play college ball, so that was something that triggered me and motivated me, seeing that on a video game, seeing people from a small town actually make it to a college football level, a Division I level at that, so that was a great motivation.”
Of course, given the game’s rarity these days, not everyone on the roster has even played the old NCAA Football games. Jacksonville State kicker Alen Karajic didn’t begin playing football until he was a senior in high school. At which point, the closest video game he could get was Madden 20.
In fact, Karajic was the only one of nine players interviewed for this story who never imagined himself appearing in a college football video game.
While other players joked that they couldn’t wait to see their in-game ratings for stats like strength and speed, Karajic said it would be weird to see his in-game avatar.
However, he, like many of his teammates, is excited to play the game when it comes out and expects it to be something most of the Gamecocks start doing.
“I really just like playing as friends and playing as a team,” Karjic said. “And just going out there like if you play (Call of Duty) Warzone just going out there and trying to win as a team. … Whatever my friends are playing, that is most important to me.”
Out of time
Of course, EA’s return to college football didn’t come back fast enough for everyone. For seniors like linebacker Markail Benton who will exhaust their eligibility this season.
“Man, that is something that you dreamed of as a kid like seeing yourself on NCAA football,” Benton said. “I know that is a lot of kids’ dream growing up and once they took that away, it hurt a lot of kids. I was one of those kids”
Benton won’t see that dream fulfilled, but he chose to focus on the positives, which is the fact that his university will be represented in the new game, hopefully with most of his younger teammates.
“Right, that will mean a lot to me,” Benton said. “Something that I know I helped build up, and now it is on display.”
Fellow senior linebacker Stevonte Tullis echoed Benton’s thoughts, adding that it will be a lot of fun challenging others in head-to-head matches with Jacksonville State as his preferred team.
“Probably one of the teams I will play with just to beat people,” Tullis said. “‘Yeah, this is the school I went to. These are guys I actually know, let me beat y’all.’”
Count Harris as another guy who is sad he will miss a chance to be represented in the game. Of course, there’s a lot Harris will miss after he suits up for the final home game of the season Nov. 12.
“It will probably bring back some memories,” Harris said of the video game. “Make me feel like I am out there still because there is nothing like playing in front of Jacksonville’s crowd, especially the Marching Southerners. They are a great band. They play great music, so there is nothing like playing in front of that crowd and playing in front of that band and to hear them play.”