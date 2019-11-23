JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville State season of frustrations thought to be yesteryear’s problems ended with a day of reasons why.
It ended with untimely penalties, missed kicks and doomed attempts to make plays that came easily over a preceding half-decade of dominance.
JSU 2019 ended in a flourish of JSU 2019 storylines Saturday, and Eastern Kentucky walked off Burgess-Snow Field with a 29-23 victory.
The Gamecocks finished 6-6, ending a string of 16 winning seasons. They also finished 3-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play, their worst finish since joining the league in 2003.
EKU (7-5, 5-3) handed JSU its third straight loss and fourth in five games, ending a season that started with hopes of a sixth straight OVC titles and No. 6 ranking, largely built on what JSU had been the past five years.
After being locked out in the first half, EKU found the end zone on the third quarter’s opening drive. Connor Blount’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Beerman gave the Colonels their first lead, 16-9.
JSU answered with a quick strike drive, with Zerrick Cooper connecting with Jamai Hester for 40 yards then K.J. Stepherson for a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 9:29 of the third.
EKU retook the lead on Alonzo Booth’s 1-yard dive over the top at 3:47 of the third, after a JSU offsides penalty wiped out Malik Feaster’s interception in the end zone on third and two from the 10.
JSU had a chance to tie with first and goal from the 10 to start the fourth quarter, but EKU stuffed Michael Matthews for a 4-yard loss on first down. Josh Pearson tried but couldn’t tip a jump ball to himself in the end zone on third down, and Bryant Wallace missed a 31-yard field goal attempt.
Wallace, the replacement for departed senior Cade Stinnett, finished the season 4-for-9 on field goals and missed an extra point.
EKU’s Sam Hayworth added field goals of 50 and 28 yards to make it 29-16, and gray-bottomed clouds lined the sky above JSU Stadium. They blocking out the sunset on a rare, rain-free 2019 home game and hung a glum pall over a disappointing season.
The Gamecocks mounted one last flourish. Reminiscent of 2018, Cooper led a quick-strike drive, ending with his his 18-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Stepherson, but JSU couldn’t recover the onsides kick.
Both teams left points on the field in a 9-9, first-half stalemate.
JSU drove crisply down the field on the game’s first drive, moving 79 yards in seven plays for Cooper’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Stepherson, but Wallace missed the extra point.
JSU got to the EKU 1 in the second quarter, but a false-start penalty wound up forcing the Gamecocks to settle for Wallace’s 21-yard field goal, his fourth field goal of the year.
EKU got to JSU’s red zone three times on drives of 52, 81 and 53 yards, but settled for Hayworth field goals of 34, 24 and 21 yards. He missed wide right and short from 48 yards on the half’s final play, after the Colonels recovered a crazy-bound pop kickoff.