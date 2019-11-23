JACKSONVILLE — A Jacksonville State season of frustrations thought to be yesteryear’s problems ended with a day of reasons why.
It ended with struggles to run the ball, struggles to defend the run, untimely penalties, missed kicks and doomed attempts to make special plays that seemingly came easily over a preceding half-decade of dominance.
JSU 2019 ended in a flourish of JSU 2019 storylines Saturday, and Eastern Kentucky walked off Burgess-Snow Field with a 29-23 victory.
The Gamecocks finished 6-6, ending a string of 16 winning seasons. They also finished 3-5 in Ohio Valley Conference play, their worst finish since joining the league in 2003.
EKU (7-5, 5-3) handed JSU its third straight loss, dating back to a 22-17 loss at Tennsssee-Martin on Nov. 2, and fourth in five games. So ended a season that started with hopes of a sixth straight OVC titles and No. 6 ranking, largely built on what JSU had been the past five years.
“It’s kind of same old song for the season,” John Grass said after JSU concluded its worst season on his six-year watch as head coach. “It kind of sums up how the season went. It’s kind of identical to that game.”
EKU, the OVC’s top rushing team and second-best rushing defense, outrushed JSU 203 yards to 80. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper led JSU with 44 net rushing yards, mostly on pulldowns when the pocket broke down.
It was another game to underscore JSU’s youth on the offensive and defensive lines this season, a weakness easily brushed aside in preseason hype.
“Any time you have trouble stopping the run and running the football, controlling the line of scrimmage and winning the line of scrimmage, it makes it hard,” Grass said.
Cooper accounted for 355 total yards, hitting on 21 of 35 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jamari Hester caught nine passes for 186 yards, reaching 1,002 yards for the year, and K.J. Stepherson caught seven balls for 80 yards with three scores.
It wasn’t enough to overcome Daryl McCleskey’s 110 rushing yards and 54 more from Alonzo Booth. EKU quarterback Conor Blount hit on 18 of 35 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown, and the Colonels held an 11-minute, 30-second edge in time of possession.
After being locked out in the first half, EKU found the end zone on the third quarter’s opening drive. Blount threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Beerman gave the Colonels their first lead, 16-9.
JSU answered with a quick strike drive. Cooper connected with Hester for 40 yards then Stepherson for a 10-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 9:29 of the third.
EKU retook the lead on Booth’s 1-yard dive over the top at 3:47 of the third, after a JSU offsides penalty wiped out Malik Feaster’s interception in the end zone on third-and-two from the 10.
JSU had a chance to tie with first-and-goal from the 10 to start the fourth quarter, but EKU stuffed Michael Matthews for a 4-yard loss on first down. Record-setting senior wide receiver Josh Pearson tried but couldn’t tip a jump ball to himself in the end zone on third down, and Bryant Wallace missed a 31-yard field goal attempt.
Wallace, the replacement for departed senior Cade Stinnett, finished the season 4-for-9 on field goals and missed an extra point.
EKU’s Sam Hayworth added field goals of 50 and 28 yards to make it 29-16, and gray-bottomed clouds lined the sky above JSU Stadium. They blocking out the sunset on a rare, rain-free 2019 home game and hung a glum pall over a disappointing season.
The Gamecocks mounted one last flourish. Reminiscent of 2018, Cooper led a quick-strike drive, ending with his his 18-yard touchdown pass to Stepherson, but JSU couldn’t recover the onsides kick.
What once came consistently in previous seasons came only in flashes this season.
“It’s just real frustrating, just taking those losses,” Stepherson said. “We definitely wanted to win this game for our seniors. It’s very disappointing.
“That loss to UT-Martin kind of weighed on our team. We tried to come back from that but had a hard time doing that, a hard time putting it together.”
JSU and EKU teams left points on the field in a 9-9, first-half stalemate.
EKU got to JSU’s red zone three times on drives of 52, 81 and 53 yards, but settled for Hayworth field goals of 34, 24 and 21 yards. He missed wide right and short from 48 yards on the half’s final play, after the Colonels recovered a pop kickoff that bounced back to them.
JSU drove crisply down the field on the game’s first drive, moving 79 yards in seven plays for Cooper’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Stepherson, but Wallace missed the extra point.
JSU got to the EKU 1 in the second quarter, but a false-start penalty called on senior offensive lineman Darius Anderson wound up forcing the Gamecocks to settle for Wallace’s 21-yard field goal. Grass called the false-start penalty and Tacorrie Russell’s offsides penalty that wiped out Feaster’s interception “killed us.”
“You get down there on the one-foot line, and Coop’s calling what the snap count’s going to be on, and ‘Pancake’ thinks he’s seeing a cadence, and he jumps,” Grass said. “Then Tacorrie jumped off before we got the interception. They went hard count.”