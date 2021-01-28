The big move: Four good things about JSU leaving the OVC for the ASUN and one bad

The ASUN will come out tomorrow with a big announcement.
Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow Jacksonville State will publicly accept an invitation to the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Just thinking about tomorrow clears away the cobwebs and the sorrow for a JSU program that is anticipating the prospects of what the new league may bring.
The league has said the announcement is planned for 10 a.m., and it's expected to announce that Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas will join the league, effective July 1, 2021. ESPN+ will broadcast the announcement online.
The proposed ASUN alignment would include 12 schools, which is large enough that the NCAA allows divisional play. A natural break would be JSU in the same division with North Alabama, Kennesaw (Ga.) State, Central Arkansas, Lipscomb (Tenn.) and Bellarmine (Ky.). The other division would include the ASUN's four Florida schools (North Florida, Jacksonville, Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast) and Liberty and Eastern Kentucky.
ASUN football will include JSU, Eastern Kentucky, Kennesaw State, Central Arkansas and North Alabama, and it's expected to have an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs in 2021. UNA, which is reclassifying from Division II, won't be eligible until 2022.
The ASUN is expected at some point to add a sixth school that will play football. Liberty will continue playing football in the FBS, and Stetson will remain in the non-scholarship Pioneer League.
So, what's in the move for Jacksonville State? Let's examine four good things about the move and one not-so-good:
1. Travel, travel, travel
It's no secret that Jacksonville State's players, parents, coaches, athletics administration, university administration and fans don't enjoy the travel it takes for any of the Gamecocks' 17 teams to compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The one-way trips to all 11 of the other OVC schools adds up to 3,912 miles, an average of about 355 miles a school. On a bus that travels about 50 miles per hour, it would take about 78 hours to cover all of that ground.
Tennessee Tech (211 miles), Belmont (223) and Tennessee State (225) are the closest OVC schools to JSU.
In the OVC, it's costly for the school to travel for games. Mid-major programs like JSU just don't have the money of, say, Alabama, which will fly its teams for a game at the University of Georgia.
In divisional play in the ASUN, JSU would travel regularly to its division opponents, and the one-way trips to all five adds up to 1,328 miles, which totals about 26.5 hours on a bus. It's an average of about 265 miles a school.
The Gamecocks would spend less time on the road to Kennesaw State (94 miles), North Alabama (145) and Lipscomb (221).
Sure, there's Central Arkansas (475 miles), but in the OVC, JSU teams have to travel regularly to Eastern Illinois (500 miles), Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (536) and Southeast Missouri (423)
It's tough on athletes to be gone from campus as long as they have to be. It's tough on the parents who want to go see their children play. This is important, because this isn't the Southeastern Conference — television coverage doesn't rule all with a school like JSU.
How many JSU fans can travel easily to most OVC schools? Also, important for the JSU pocketbook, how many fans from opposing schools are going to bring themselves and their money to games at Jacksonville State?
2. Rivalries
Jacksonville State has no natural rivals in the OVC. There are no other OVC teams in Alabama. None in Georgia.
JSU already has an established rivalry with UNA going back to their Division II days in the Gulf South Conference. Whenever they play in any sport, fans travel from one to the other. Who do you think brings more to JSU Stadium for a football game: UNA or any OVC school?
The rivalry with Kennesaw State is growing. Meetings in football and softball have proven fruitful, and they could in other sports as well.
When JSU joined the OVC in 2003, it went in with Birmingham-based Samford, which was a natural rival. Unfortunately, Samford left in 2008 to go to the Southern Conference.
In 2008, the OVC added Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, which doesn't have football? Why in the world did the OVC do that? Does SIUE add anything to the league?
In 2012, Belmont joined the OVC, which was a good get … in all sports but football. Belmont doesn't have football.
3. Recruiting
It helps recruiting when your league expands into a new state. That's part of the reason Southeastern Conference schools welcomed Arkansas and South Carolina in 1992 and Texas A&M and Missouri in 2012. It's part of why Big Ten schools were enthusiastic to add Penn State in 1991.
Joining the ASUN can open fertile Florida recruiting ground for JSU programs. The school already recruits Northern Florida for students.
The move strengthens the recruiting ties to Georgia and, of course, Alabama. It helps when you can tell a recruit, "Hey, during your four years at our school, you'll get chances to play in your home state."
It's hard to imagine this not helping the basketball programs, particularly. The OVC schools in Kentucky and Tennessee have a distinct advantage in that sport over Jacksonville State, because of their local recruiting territory. The playing field will be much more level.
When women's basketball coach Rick Pietri arrived at JSU in 2013, it seemed he was bringing the kind of staff and energy that would culminate in a conference championship eventually. It hasn't, but don't blame Pietri. A move would help level the playing field.
4. Better football
There are details to be worked out, regarding how ASUN football will look. ASUN schools that have football are competing in the Big South.
Without JSU, what have OVC teams accomplished in the past 20 years? Austin Peay made the FCS quarterfinals in 2019, and Eastern Illinois did the same in 2013. Western Kentucky made the quarterfinals in 2000 as an OVC member.
JSU has been a regular participant in the FCS playoffs. Central Arkansas has made the playoffs three of the past four times. Kennesaw State has a streak of five straight appearances.
UNA is new to the FCS, but its history is similar to JSU before the Gamecocks moved to Division I. It's hard to imagine the Lions won't compete regularly for FCS playoff bids.
5. The bad
The Ohio Valley Conference has served JSU well, and it's not easy to leave a league that has helped the Gamecocks grow.
It's kind of like going off to college and breaking up with your high school girlfriend — you both value what you had but it's time to move on.
JSU actually was part of the ASUN in 1995-2003 but left partly because the league didn't have football at the time. The OVC did, and JSU needed to be in a league with football.
The Gamecocks have succeeded in the OVC — they've got 78 championship trophies from various sports. They've been so good that at least a few OVC coaches are jumping for joy at the thought of JSU leaving.
The OVC's Beth DeBauche is a first-rate commissioner.
For The Anniston Star's purposes, Kyle Schwartz (assistant commissioner for strategic communications) and Heather Brown (director of communications) are exceptional. Anniston Star readers have benefited from their work.
But, JSU is growing, and it's time to graduate and move on. Tomorrow is only a day away.