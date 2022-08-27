That's Rich: Gamecocks chop 'Jacks in Rodriguez's debut

MONTGOMERY — Rich Rodriguez is known for lacking a filter, and his version of Jacksonville State football arrived without filter Saturday.
The unranked Gamecocks gained 484 total yards and 23 first downs and beat No. 10 Stephen F. Austin 42-17 in the weather-shortened FCS Kickoff in Cramton Bowl.
Rodriguez’s JSU debut, halted by lightning at 5:33 p.m., officially ended by mutual agreement after a lightning-laced downpour with 13:18 left in the fourth quarter.
JSU athletics director Greg Seitz read an ASUN Conference statement at the postgame news conference.
“After suspending play because of lightning with 13:18 in the fourth quarter, with Jacksonville State leading 42-17 over Stephen F Austin, it was determined that the game could not be resumed without significant risk to the health and safety of the student athletes,” the statement read. “Per NCAA rules 3-3-3c(2) and with both institutions in complete agreement, the game was ended with the final score 42-17.”
Rodriguez followed by hoisting the FCS Kickoff trophy as fans, cheerleaders and Marching Southerner members clapped in the Cramton Bowl multiplex, where they had taken shelter during the rain and where the news conference was held.
Rodriguez was hired in November, after JSU and John Grass parted ways by mutual agreement. He worked the Gamecocks through an intensive offseason install of his fast-paced offense, and JSU’s roster saw an overhaul that included 50 new players arriving between spring practice and Saturday’s opener.
He came out firing last week, accusing SFA of sending spies to his spring game and practices.
The veteran with FBS head-coaching stops at West Virginia, Michigan, Arizona came out in shorts Saturday and undressed his first JSU opponent, which called plays while shrouded by two, unrollable two-pole curtains held by Lumberjack players.
Put simply, JSU wore SFA out, gaining gear and establishing dominance in the second quarter. The Gamecocks scored 35 unanswered points after falling behind 17-7 in the second quarter.
The Lumberjacks started chopping themselves with two snap mishaps in a row in the third quarter. The second, which SFA pounder Max Quick dropped at the goal line, became Cole Fuller’s recovery to put JSU up 42-17 at 3:13 of the third quarter.
SFA mounted a promising drive late third/early fourth, but running back Miles Reed dropped a screen pass on fourth and two from JSU’s 12.
JSU came alive. SFA came apart.
“We felt good about where we were at in the second half,” Rodriguez said. “We were running the football and making some stops, so that’s a nice win.”
Gamecocks quarterback Zion Webb accounted for 219 total yards and three rushing touchdowns, a career first. Running back Anwar Lewis rushed for 100 yards, and Matt LaRoche added 90 with a score. Pat Jackson also rushed for a touchdown as JSU amassed 285 rushing yards.
What a difference a year made for JSU, which lost 31-0 to UAB on the same field to open the 2021 season.
“It’s good to have a win where, one, you had some adversity,” Rodriguez said. “Two, the heat and the conditioning and all of the things that we’ve talked about for the last several months that has to be a factor for us, I think, helped us and was a factor.”
1. Webb’s way
Webb started at quarterback Saturday and recovered nicely after two early turnovers, including a tipped-ball interception that set up Trae Self’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Darryle Simmons on fourth and goal to give Stephen F. Austin a 7-0 lead.
Webb played all but one series in the first half and led an offense that gained 360 total yards, 16 first downs, 6.3 yards per rush and 19.6 yards per completion in 48 plays.
Read that again … all in the first half.
JSU finished with 65 total plays and 23 first downs in just more than three quarters. Rodriguez’s goals were 90 and 25.
Webb also zeroed in after early overthrows, hitting Sterling Galban in stride on a 73-yard pass to set up Webb’s 4-yard touchdown run to put the Gamecocks up 21-17 at halftime.
“He was almost too fired up at the beginning of the game,” Rodriguez said. “He was throwing passes from me to you, like, as hard as he could throw it. His first five passes were like that, and I was like, ‘You need to calm down a little.’
“After Zion calmed down a little bit and started making some better reads, he made a couple of nice throws and ran the ball pretty well.”
Webb completed nine of 15 passes for 160 yards. He rushed for 59 yards.
“It was like riding a bike for him,” said JSU guard Treylen Brown, who moved to center when Zack Cangelosi sustained what Rodriguez called a strained knee ligament in the second quarter. “It meant a lot to him, going into his senior year. He did great.”
He did not attend the postgame news conference because of nausea, a JSU spokesman said. Rodriguez said Webb experienced nausea after scoring his first touchdown.
“He’s overcome a lot of adversity,” Rodriguez said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s a senior.”
Aaron McLaughlin got one first-half possession, which had its high points. He completed a deep fade to Galban, but McLaughlin’s drive ended on downs at SFA’s 30, with the Lumberjacks running him out of bounds on fourth down and 18.
Rodriguez said he likely will continue to play at least two quarterbacks.
“I feel a lot of confidence with Aaron, too,” Rodriguez said. “I think (freshman) Te’Sean Smoot has a chance to play this year.”
2. Solid defense
JSU gave up 150 first-half yards, 90 coming on two plays, including Self’s 50-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson to give SFA a 14-7 lead at 13:47 of the second quarter.
Reed also broke a 40-yard run, but JSU’s defense made a stand to force Chris Campos’ 36-yard field goal.
“Defense gave up one big play,” Rodriguez said. “We rallied to the ball and had a big turnover. We called some really neat blitzes to get them in some long-yardage situations.
“One time, I’m looking on the field, and I’m like, ‘Gosh, we’re not very big,’ but we’re active. We play hard. We got settled down after the first half and played some really good football.”
Deco Wilson’s first career interception sent JSU on its way to a 52-yard drive and Webb’s third touchdown run of the day, a 2-yard run at 4:49 of the third quarter.
“The interception was a great play call by Coach (defensive coordinator Zac) Alley,” Wilson said. “They threw it up, and I got it.
“As far as our defense, we played good as a whole. Everybody communicated well, and we read our keys, and we played an all around good game.”
3. Dawson plays
JSU sophomore punter Jack Dawson played Saturday, punting once for 22 yards.
Dawson is still on the team and participating after turning himself in for arrest and being released on a signature bond on three misdemeanor charges of assault in Troy on Monday. The charges include one that accuses him of using a pool cue to sexually assault a Troy walk-on football player.
Dawson also is named in a federal lawsuit by the player, who is alleging a pattern of abuse.
Asked when he decided Dawson would play Saturday, Rodriguez said he “never decided that he wouldn’t.”
Rodriguez then reverted to his statement from Tuesday’s game-week news conference.
“We’re going to look into the matter, wait for the facts to come out,” he said. “My administration and I make decisions on what’s best for our program.”