Takeover: JSU dominates second half at Austin Peay to reach 3-0 in ASUN play

JSU-APSU 1

JSU's Ahmad Edwards makes a circus catch in the second quarter of the Gamecocks' game at Austin Peay on Saturday.

 Brandon Phillips/JSU photo

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Jacksonville State showed second-half dominance, with a little flare, at Austin Peay on Saturday.

With receiver Sterling Galban’s 5-yard, “Philly Special” touchdown pass to quarterback Zion Webb and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown as the centerpieces, the Gamecocks turned a tie game at halftime into a 40-16 victory in Fortera Stadium. 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.