Takeover: JSU dominates second half at Austin Peay to reach 3-0 in ASUN play

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Jacksonville State showed second-half dominance, with a little flare, at Austin Peay on Saturday.
With receiver Sterling Galban’s 5-yard, “Philly Special” touchdown pass to quarterback Zion Webb and a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown as the centerpieces, the Gamecocks turned a tie game at halftime into a 40-16 victory in Fortera Stadium.
JSU (7-2) rebounded from last week’s 31-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana and improved 3-0 in ASUN play, moving a step closer to celebrating a conference title the Gamecocks cannot technically win.
With JSU transitioning from FCS to FBS, the ASUN reversed its stance and said the Gamecocks are not eligible to win the league title.
“It counts for us,” Galban said. “Even though the ASUN, they don’t like us because we’re not going to be in the league next year, but it counts for us.
“We still have stuff to play for. That’s our title we’re going to go get.”
JSU has beaten Kennesaw State, North Alabama and Austin Peay (5-3, 1-2) in league play. They play Eastern Kentucky at home on Nov. 12 and Central Arkansas on the road Nov. 19.
“We’ve got two games to go, if we win the two, we win the conference,” JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said. “That’s big for us.”
The Gamecocks stopped Austin Peay’s two-game winning streak in the all-time series Saturday.
JSU did it with second half dominance, breaking a 16-16 tie with Pat Jackson’s 3-yard touchdown run at 7:00 of the third quarter.
Then came the play of the day for JSU, arguably the highlight-reel play of the season for the offense. Jackson took a handoff from Webb, who snuck out of the backfield as Jackson flipped to Galban.
Galban, who throw a touchdown pass in high school on a similar play, rolled right and passed to Webb for a 5-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left in the third quarter.
The “Philly Special” play was patterned after the play the Philadelphia Eagles ran against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Quarterback Nick Foles caught that touchdown pass.
JSU coach Rich Rodriguez installed the play as Louisiana Monroe’s offensive coordinator in 2021 last year, with son Rhett at quarterback. It resulted in an overthrow.
Rodriguez worked the play this week for JSU, with Galban and Perry Carter as possibilities to throw the pass.
“We worked on it all week,” Webb said. “I basically just had to catch the ball. We knew they had time to scout us. They had a bye week before us, so we knew we had to have something different.”
Alen Karajic’s second field goal of the day, a 39-yarder following a Stevonte Tullis interception, extended JSU’s lead to 33-16 at the 13-minute mark.
Then came Larry Worth’s block of Maddux Trujillo field goal and Jamari Jemison’s 69-yard return for a JSU score and a 40-16 lead at 10:27 of the fourth, completing JSU’s run of 24 unanswered points in 19:33.
“We’ve been scheming it up all week,” the 6-foot-4 Worth said. “The kicker, he kicks it very, very low, so we just got a great push from the line, and I just used my God-given talent.”
It was JSU's first blocked field goal return for a touchdown since Nov. 15, 2008, against Tennessee State. Alexandria grad T.J. Heath blocked it, and Andrew Ridgeway returned it 72 yards for the score.
“Larry did all of the work, really,” Jemison said. “All I did was just get the ball and get to the end zone. All my players that was on the side with me blocked for me.”
Add an interception for Jabari Mack, and JSU's second-half dominance was complete.
“I thought it was the first half we played all year where all three phases kind of complemented each other,” Rodriguez said. “It was good football, and they’re a good football team. They had two weeks to get ready.
“This is a good win on the road.”
1. Webb goes deep
Webb had iffy accuracy on quick out passes but locked in on deep balls.
He hit a 48-yard touchdown pass to Perry Carter to put JSU up 6-0 at 3:36 of the first quarter. The pass hit Carter in stride.
Webb also hit sideline shots to Ahmad Edwards and P.J. Wells in the first half. Wells made a diving, 30-yard catch to the Austin Peay 28-yard line, setting up Alen Karajic’s 40-yard field goal for a 9-7 JSU lead at 7:35 of the second quarter. Edwards adjusted for a leaping, back-shoulder throw for 37 yards to the Governors’ 28, setting up Matt LaRoche’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 16-13 JSU lead.
But for a Carter drop on another deep ball, JSU goes into halftime with a lead. It was tied 16-16 at the break.
“Just seeing the way they came out and played us, we just thought we’d take a lot of shots and try to get beyond them a little bit,” Webb said.
Webb hit on 12 of 24 passes for 186 yards on the day. He accounted for 266 total yards, with a touchdown pass and touchdown catch.
He overshot an open receiver on a quick shot to the flat, leading to Kory Chapman’s interception and a tongue lashing from Rodriguez as the two walked off the field.
Rodriguez praised an overall strong showing from Webb, who struggled in the loss to Southeastern Louisiana after reaggravating a foot injury and missing practice time.
“The best thing that Zion was doing today was, he was seeing the field, and he was seeing the front,” Rodriguez said. “Every time he came off, he was right on about what was happening to him and what we wanted to do next.
“When he practices during the week, it helps.”
2. Possessed
The second half was a reversal of the first half.
Austin Peay went into the locker room tied with JSU 16-16 but dominated the half statistically, with 274 yards to 182, with 15 first downs to JSU’s six and a near-five-minute edge in possession time.
Saturday’s game marked the second in a row that saw JSU’s opponent play JSU’s game.
This came a week after Southeastern Louisiana dominated possession time and first downs against JSU.
Some of Austin Peay’s first-half statistical edge had to do with JSU’s offense gaining yards on chunk plays. The Gamecocks’ first-half scoring drives covered 53 seconds, 2:47 and 2:31, all keyed by deep pass completions.
Injuries played a role for JSU, as well.
“Defensively, we were so banged up,” Rodriguez said. “We had seven or eight guys on defense that were out.”
The Gamecocks’ defense figured out the rest at halftime.
“The second half, we had a lot more energy,” Tullis said. “The first half, we had a little energy, but because we don’t have the cheerleaders or the band to come with us, everybody that we bring, that’s all we’ve got. We’ve got to create our own energy.
“Going into the half, I told everybody, we’ve got to pick the energy up and finish the game.”
3. Tale of two backs
Anwar Lewis, JSU’s game-breaking threat and the most consistent element in JSU’s offense, was helped off of the field after Webb’s second-quarter bomb to Edwards and did not return.
He finished the day five yards on three carries.
“I think he’s got an ankle sprain,” Rodriguez said. “Thankfully, we’ve got an open date. I’ll see where we’re at on Monday.”
Former Gamecock Josh Samuel, JSU’s leading rusher in 2021, saw his senior day as a Governor and celebrated with a start. He carried twice in Austin Peay’s first three plays and finished with 17 yards on seven runs.
Samuel was one of several players who transferred after the coaching transition from John Grass to Rodriguez. Uriah West, JSU’s second-leading rusher from 2021, transferred to Rice. Defensive back Malik Feaster (Florida State) and defensive end D.J. Coleman (Missouri) highlighted the departed group.