Tailback trio: JSU’s heavy three bring ‘Heavy D’ flavor

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State once had DaMarcus James’ physicality, Troymaine Pope’s breakaway speed and Miles Jones’ cut & go for running back options.
This seasons’ Gamecocks get a lot of mileage out of three “Heavy Ds.”
Headed into Sunday’s Ohio Valley Conference home game against Austin Peay, seventh-ranked JSU’s trio of Josh Samuel, Uriah West and Pat Jackson have combined to rush for 1,212 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Throw in miscellaneous contributions from Michael Matthews and Darrian Meads, and JSU has gotten 151.5 rushing yards a game from the tailback position. They combined for 142 in a 21-3 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.
With Samuel going 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, West, 6-0 and 225 and Jackson 5-9 and 220, they bring a theme.
“If I pick one from the earlier ones that this group is more like, it’s probably more like DaMarcus James, ‘Heavy,’” Grass said, referring to James’ nickname. “They run the ball downhill, physically, and all three have good vision.”
The 5-9, 220 James rushed for 3,554 yards between 2011-14. He ranks third in JSU’s all-time list, behind Boyce Callahan and Eli Jenkins.
He, too, had strong backs to share the load, but Pope and Jones brought changes of pace.
The 5-9, 205 Pope, who ranks fourth in JSU’s list at 3,376 yards, was a threat to go the distance every time he carried the ball. He had speed, elusiveness and strength for his size.
Jones made his cut, hit the hole and showed wiggle in traffic.
Samuel, West and Jackson run behind a veteran and vastly improved offensive line, and they wear on people.
“I know they hate it, because I hate it in practice, when we have to go inside,” JSU defensive tackle and Oxford graduate Jaylen Swain said. “We have that three-headed monster, because all three of them, you could put either one of them in, and they can run the ball, no matter who you put in or what formation you put them in.
“They all three can get the job done, and they’ll run it through your throat.”
They’ve also caught 25 combined passes for 321 yards, bringing their per-game total yards to 191.8. West and Samuel each have a 54-yard, catch-and-run touchdown … West at Tennessee State and Samuel against SEMO.
“This bunch, passing game wise, is probably the best group we’ve had, overall,” Grass said. “They all three can catch a ball out of the backfield, and they make explosive plays, once they catch the ball.”
Perhaps just as notable is their load share, which distinguishes them from the James-Pope-Jones group.
James was the featured back through his senior year, rushing for 1,477 yards as a junior in 2013 and 1,151 in 2014. Those totals rank second and ninth in school history.
Pope, who starred at Anniston High School, dominated the touches as a senior, producing a school-record 1,788 rushing yards while helping JSU reach the FCS final in 2015.
West, Samuel and Jackson operate more as a three-man tag team on carries and yards: West 94/486, Samuel 91/458 and Jackson 67/268. West and Samuel make up FCS’s top duo, in terms of total yards.
“We’re all unselfish. We all put the team first,” Samuel said. “Whoever’s moment it is, you never know who it is, but we do good sharing the load and staying healthy, and that’s the main goal is staying healthy and staying fresh.
“When the fourth quarter comes, we’re ready to go.”
As similar as the three appear to the lay eye, Samuel sees West as more the “power” back and Jackson as more “elusive.” Samuel is more the “downhill” guy.
Whatever their subtle differences, they keep bringing strong, fresh legs at a defense, and they give JSU the chance to close out games.
“I’m glad to have three to hand it to, and you don’t really care which one you hand it to,” Grass said. “You can put all three of them in the game at the same time.”